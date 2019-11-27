Wriddhiman Saha: India Wicketkeeper-batsman's History With Injuries So Far

India wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha's streak of injuries has been extended after the BCCI confirmed on Tuesday that he has sustained a fracture on his right ring finger during the recently concluded pink ball Test in Kolkata against Bangladesh. He has earlier been hit on the same finger during the home series against South Africa prior to the Bangladesh one.

Wriddhiman Saha surgery

According to an official BCCI release, the medical team consulted a hand and wrist specialist and it was suggested that Saha undergoes a surgical fixation of the fracture. Subsequently, he underwent successful surgery in Mumbai on Tuesday and will soon commence his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Wriddhiman Saha injury timeline

The 33-year-old previously suffered a shoulder injury and broken finger due to which he was ruled out of his last IPL match for Sunrisers Hyderabad in May 2019. Prior to that, a thumb injury kept him out of the one-off Test against Afghanistan in June 2018. It was later discovered that Saha was carrying a shoulder injury that ruled him out of contention for the tour of England that followed. The wicket-keeper batsman then underwent a successful labral repair surgery on his shoulder in Manchester.

Wriddhiman Saha makes history in Pink Ball test

Saha recently became the fifth Indian wicket-keeper to affect 100 dismissals in the longest format of the game. He achieved the feat in the recent day-night Test between India and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens. Saha affected two dismissals in Bangladesh's first innings. His 100th dismissal involved taking a catch to dismiss Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam (29) off fast bowler Umesh Yadav's bowling.