Sachin Tendulkar Has Special, Positive Message For Fans On World Environment Day

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar on Friday posted a message on social media account to celebrate the World Environment Day and raised awareness about protecting the environment. World Environment Day, which was first celebrated in 1974, is a campaign to raise awareness about environmental issues, such as global warming, marine pollution and several others.

Sachin Tendulkar message on World Environment Day

Posting a positive message on the occasion of World Environment Day, Sachin Tendulkar wrote that every small step taken by people to save the environment will make Earth a better place as well as action taken to preserve our biodiversity counts a lot for our future generations.

A small step by each one of us can go a long way in making our Earth 🌍 a better place to live in.

Every action to preserve our biodiversity for our future generations counts.#WorldEnvironmentDay pic.twitter.com/qNbYqYlFYD — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 5, 2020

Not only Sachin Tendulkar, but Team India ODI vice-captain Rohit Sharma also posted a video message on Twitter asking fans to celebrate World Environment Day with him. Here is Rohit Sharma's video -

Sachin Tendulkar also recently shared a throwback image with his parents on the occasion of World Parents Day on June 1. Sachin Tendulkar wrote that he is what he is today because of the guidance and the support from his parents. The former Indian batsman then asked his followers to take the utmost care of their parents as the whole world is going through tough times amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Sachin Tendulkar net worth

According to entrepreneur.com, the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure is estimated to around ₹1250 crore (i.e. approximately $170 million). A certain portion of the Sachin Tendulkar net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. He was said to be the first cricketer to sign a deal worth ₹100 crore with MRF in 2001. He became the brand manager of the tyre brand as well.

The Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure also includes his salary through endorsement deals with the likes of Boost, Pepsi, Sunfeast and VISA in the past while currently, he endorses brands such as BMW, SBI Mutual Funds, IDBI Life Insurance, Luminous and Apollo Tyres. According to Architectural Digest, the Sachin Tendulkar house in Bandra Kurla complex is worth ₹7-8 crore which he brought for his wife Anjali.

