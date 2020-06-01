Sachin Tendulkar Asks Fans To Take Care Of Their Parents In Special Parents Day 2020 Post

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar recently posted an emotional post in the occasion of Parents Day 2020. June 1 is celebrated as the Global Parents Day every year and Sachin Tendulkar uploaded a photo with his parents on his Instagram account. Usually referred to as the "God of Cricket', Sachin Tendulkar wrote that he is what he is today because of the guidance and the support from his parents. The former Indian batsman then asked his followers to take the utmost care of their parents as the whole world is going through tough times amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar's 25th Anniversary: Golden Photos of Sachin Tendulkar and Sachin Tendulkar wife

Sachin Tendulkar posts a photo on occasion of Parents Day 2020

The old Sachin Tendulkar house used to be in Sahitya Sahawas, a colony in Bandra (East) in Mumbai. It is likely that the photo was taken there as the now 47-year-old can be seen resting on the laps of both his parents.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar wife: Sachin Tendulkar Opens Up On Wife's Superstitious Nature

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Responds To Yuvraj Singh's 'Keep It Up' Challenge In Unique Style: Watch

About Sachin Tendulkar's parents

Sachin Tendulkar was born on 24 April 1973 to Ramesh Tendulkar and Rajni Tendulkar. Sachin Tendulkar's father, Ramesh Tendulkar, was a well known Marathi novelist. After completing his education, Ramesh Tendulkar became a professor at Mumbai's Kirti College. Ramesh Tendulkar once wrote a poem for Sachin Tendulkar in which he paid tribute to his son while talking about his game.

Sachin Tendulkar was just 26 years old when his father passed away due to heart attack on 19 May 1999, aged 65. Sachin Tendulkar's mother, Rajni Tendulkar, was a former LIC employee. Sachin Tendulkar recently cooked a special meal for his mother on the occasion of 'Mother's Day'. Sachin Tendulkar is blessed with two children, Sara Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar wife: Sachin Tendulkar Recalls Wife Making Fun Of His Failures

Sachin Tendulkar wishing his mother on Mother's day