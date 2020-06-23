Sachin Tendulkar Has Special Message For Struggling Hairdressers Amidst Lockdown: Watch

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has associated himself with several social causes and partnered with numerous organisations throughout his career. Now, Sachin Tendulkar has joined his hands with global men's personal brooming brand Gillette. The brand has started a Gillette Barber Suraksha Programme to support barbers across the country who have suffered due to the India lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a part of the campaign, Gillette India has launched a video featuring Sachin Tendulkar that takes consumers through an emotional journey recalling the different instances they must have experienced at a salon.

India lockdown: Sachin Tendulkar joins campaign supporting barbers across the country

Through this video, Gillette aims at showcasing the support that is being given to barbers to enable them to get back to business. The programme is directed at educating, protecting and providing resources to the barbers across the country as they return to business. Gillette is one of the leading safety razors brands in the country and along with barbers they are a part of the essential fabric that grooms everyone, every day. Sachin Tendulkar took to Instagram and uploaded the video and announced his association with the campaign.

As a part of the campaign, Gillette will provide an insurance cover of up to ₹1 lakh to barbers, educate them on safe operations through videos co-created with renowned stylist Aalim Hakim and provide them back-to-business support via specially curated product kits covering requirements for two months

India lockdown: Sachin Tendulkar net worth

According to entrepreneur.com, the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure is estimated to around ₹1250 crore (i.e. approximately $170 million). A certain portion of the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. He was said to be the first cricketer to sign a deal worth ₹100 crore with MRF in 2001. He became the brand manager of the tyre brand as well.

Sachin Tendulkar approximately earns around $18 million every year (as per 2019 figures) through his various endorsements. The Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure also includes his salary through endorsement deals with the likes of Boost, Pepsi, Sunfeast and VISA in the past while currently, he endorses brands such as BMW, SBI Mutual Funds, IDBI Life Insurance, Luminous and Apollo Tyres.

Currently, Sachin Tendulkar is the owner of the popular 100MB app, which curates content on his life in and out of cricket since his retirement and this adds to the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure as well. The Sachin Tendulkar house is worth ₹7-8 crore in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, which he reportedly bought as a gift for his wife Anjali in 2017, according to Architectural Digest. Although, another Sachin Tendulkar house is in Bandra (West) as well.

A few months ago, Tendulkar had donated ₹25 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund of Maharashtra to join the Coronavirus Maharashtra fight.

IMAGE COURTESY: SACHIN TENDULKAR TWITTER