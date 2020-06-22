Wasim Jaffer Recalls Experience Of Watching Sachin Tendulkar Ruling Bombay School Cricket

Mumbai cricket stalwart Wasim Jaffer is arguably one of the most successful domestic cricketers of all-time. Wasim Jaffer amassed 19410 runs in 260 first-class matches at a staggering average of 50.67. The Mumbai batsman also scored 57 centuries and 91 half-centuries during his first-class career. After starting his domestic career with Mumbai, Wasim Jaffer went on to finish his career at Vidarbha.

Wasim Jaffer opens up on watching Sachin Tendulkar bat in Ranji Trophy

Recalling his early days, Wasim Jaffer revealed that he used to watch Sachin Tendulkar bat at school level matches. While speaking to Sportskeeda, Wasim Jaffer believes that he was lucky that he started his cricket in Mumbai. The 42-year old added that while he was very young, Sachin Tendulkar was rising through the ranks.

Wasim Jaffer was in awe of Sachin Tendulkar since he was a very big name already even at the age of 13. So, he used to go and watch his school matches along with his brother. Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli notched up a then world record 664-run unbeaten stand as the both the batsmen scored triple centuries in the school match.

Wasim Jaffer reckoned that he hasn't seen anybody who used to get so many people to the ground to watch them. Even if it was a practice or a school game, people used just to stand and watch the 'Master Blaster'. Wasim Jaffer mentioned that Sachin Tendulkar used to score tons after tons even in school cricket. He was amazed about how once Sachin Tendulkar got out on duck and that became the next day's headline across newspapers in the city. Wasim Jaffer considers himself lucky that he used to watch Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli regularly.

Wasim Jaffer also spoke about how he used to go and watch several corporate games where players like Dilip Vengsarkar, Sanjay Manjrekar, Ravi Shastri and even people from outside like Kiran More and Nayan Mongia used to play. He added that the standard was so high. Jaffer claims that he always had the desire to play cricket, so he wanted to join those players.

Jaffer recalled his own experiences to point out that the only way a cricketer gets noticed in Mumbai is by performing consistently throughout one or two seasons. He added that upbringing in Mumbai cricket is very tough, which is why it has produced champion cricketers over the years. Jaffer concluded that hearing about Sunil Gavaskar and watching Sachin Tendulkar playing alongside Sanjay Manjrekar and Vinod Kambli was an amazing journey.

IMAGE COURTESY: WASIM JAFFER TWITTER