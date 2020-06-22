Sachin Tendulkar's Farewell Speech In Mumbai Made Chris Gayle Very Emotional: Kirk Edwards

Former India cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the greatest batsman of all-time and is widely regarded as the ‘God of Cricket’. Sachin Tendulkar, who is the highest run-scorer in Tests as well as ODIs, was known for his impeccable batting technique. The former India captain who had a glorious 24-year career called time on his career on November 16, 2013, after playing the second and final Test against West Indies at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Kirk Edwards reveals how he and Chris Gayle were left teary-eyed after Sachin Tendulkar's farewell speech

Sachin Tendulkar’s last Test was an event in India with the stadium witnessing full house for all the days of action and many had anticipated the 'Master Blaster' to end his career on a high note. The atmosphere was scintillating in the middle with even the visiting players being thrilled with the occasion.

Kirk Edwards, who was a part of the visitor's squad, didn’t play the iconic Test. However, he was involved in the game due to Sachin Tendulkar’s retirement. Now, Kirk Edwards has revealed that he and Chris Gayle became emotional after Sachin Tendulkar got out for the last time in his career.

West Indies were bowled out for just 182 runs in the first innings as India ended Day 1 at 157/2 with Cheteshwar Pujara and Tendulkar at the crease on 34 and 38 respectively. The 'Master Blaster' looked in sumptuous touch and many hoped for him to score a ton for one final time in his career. Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be as Sachin Tendulkar got out on 74 to Narsingh Deonarine after edging the ball to Darren Sammy at first slip.

The crowd was stunned and there was complete silence in the stadium but soon the spectators realised that a legendary career was ending and they stood for the man to applaud his efforts over almost 24 years. After the match, during the Tendulkar farewell speech, Kirk Edwards was on the field next to Chris Gayle and both became emotional. Recalling the moment, Kirk Edwards revealed that they tried not to cry but it was an extremely sad moment for them.

While speaking to CricTracker in an Instagram live session, Kirk Edwards said that it was very emotional for him. He added that he was standing next to Chris Gayle and had his shades on. Edwards further said that both of them were tearing up but they tried to not let their tears fall. He went on to say that it was a very touching moment when they realized that they were never going to see Sachin Tendulkar playing international cricket again.

By the time he retired, the Sachin Tendulkar centuries stood at an exact 100 co-incidentally, with his 100th hundred coming in the Asia Cup 2012 ODI against Bangladesh.

IMAGE COURTESY: TWITTER/ _NAMANRATHOD