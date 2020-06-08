Sachin Tendulkar Impresses Fans After Finding New Way Of Fitness At Home; Watch Video

While Indian cricketers have been posting their workout videos during the India lockdown, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also joined the bandwagon by posting his workout video on Sunday. Recently, Sachin Tendulkar stressed on the importance of taking care of parents even more at this time of crisis when the world is fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.

India lockdown: Sachin Tendulkar workout video

Amid the India lockdown, Sachin Tendulkar shared a video of him doing skipping along with ankle weights as well as a message for his followers on his social media handle. He said that despite the lockdown lull in the country for over two months, people should not give up and keep themselves active.

Apart from the latest workout video during India lockdown, Sachin Tendulkar has been posting videos of spending time with family, making a sweet dish during his marriage anniversary as well as posting videos in response to Yuvraj Singh's KeepitUp Challenge.

In one of the videos, the Master Blaster can be seen blindfolding himself and balancing the ball with the edge of the bat perfectly without letting it get away even once. He also issued an open challenge to Yuvraj Singh, saying that while the former all-rounder had given him a very easy option, he is giving him a difficult option instead and nominating him for the challenge.

Sachin Tendulkar net worth

According to entrepreneur.com, the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure is estimated to around ₹1250 crore (i.e. approximately $170 million). A certain portion of the Sachin Tendulkar net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player while the rest comes from brand endorsements. He was said to be the first cricketer to sign a deal worth ₹100 crores with MRF in 2001.

Sachin Tendulkar house

According to Architectural Digest, the Sachin Tendulkar house in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai is worth ₹7-8 crore which he brought for his wife Anjali. Apart from the BKC house, Sachin Tendulkar also has a house in Bandra (West). The Sachin Tendulkar house, situated at the junction of Perry Cross Road and Turner Road in Bandra, is is valued at ₹39 crores, which was purchased back in 2007.

Sachin Tendulkar centuries in international cricket

After details about the Sachin Tendulkar house and Sachin Tendulkar net worth, here is a look at some info on Sachin Tendulkar centuries in international cricket. The Master Blaster is the only batsman in cricket history of cricket to score 100 international centuries, a record which probably will remain unbroken. Tendulkar achieved his 100th international century after scoring 114 off 147 balls against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup.

(IMAGE: SACHIN TENDULKAR / INSTAGRAM)