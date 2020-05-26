Sachin Tendulkar Takes Mother's Help In Making Mango Kulfi On 25th Anniversary: Watch

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar celebrated their 25th anniversary on Monday and to celebrate the occasion, the 'Master Blaster' decided to surprise her with a sweet dish made from mango. Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali and the cricket maestro first met each other in 1990 when Sachin Tendulkar was returning to Mumbai from India's tour of England. 5 years later, they decided to tie the knot.

Sachin Tendulkar 25th anniversary: All you need to know about Sachin Tendulkar wife Anjali Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali Tendulkar is a paediatrician by profession. She is of Gujarati origin and she completed her early studies at Bombay International School, Mumbai. Age-wise, Anjali is five-and-a-half years older than Sachin Tendulkar. As the cricketer mentioned in his farewell speech, Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali famously put her ambitions on hold for a while to take care of their children.

Sachin Tendulkar 25th anniversary: Sachin Tendulkar shares recipe of Mango kulfi

Sachin Tendulkar decided to celebrate his 25th anniversary by making Mango Kulfi for his family. The batting legend posted a video where he explains the process of how he made the kulfi using the seasonal fruit. Sachin Tendulkar's mother also made a cameo in the video where she gave her inputs in the process. In the end, Sachin Tendulkar rated the special dish high. Here's the entire video -

Sachin Tendulkar 25th anniversary: Sachin Tendulkar wife Anjali makes fun of his failures

Sachin Tendulka, in one of the episodes of YouTube chat show What the Duck, revealed how his wife Anjali made fun of his failures in order to cheer him up. Sachin Tendulkar revealed that during the 2002-03 New Zealand tour, he played the last three ODIs despite an ankle injury. He revealed that he only managed to score 0,0 and 1 and despite the failures, his wife Anjali cheered him up.

In the chat show, Tendulkar revealed that when he used to talk to Anjali in the evening after the match, she used to tell him it was okay despite him getting back-to-back ducks. Sachin Tendulkar further said that in the last match when he scored a solitary run, Anjali jokingly told him that he played well as it was much better than 0. He further revealed that Anjali asked him if the scores of 001 was Delhi's code and 022 was Mumbai's. Sachin revealed that Anjali was trying to get him into the right frame of mind so that he could focus on the next match.

Sachin Tendulkar 25th anniversary: Sachin Tendulkar wife Anjali and her superstitious nature

During the chat show, Sachin Tendulkar also revealed his wife Anjali Tendulkar's superstitious nature. He revealed that she has a spot reserved at home where she always sits whenever he is batting. Tendulkar further revealed that she does not move from the spot even for a glass of water, no matter how long the cricketer is batting out in the middle.

(IMAGE: SACHIN TENDULKAR / INSTAGRAM)