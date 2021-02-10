Sachin Tendulkar Makes Twitter Explode Over Return To Cricket Field On March 2

Only four matches of the inaugural edition of the Road Safety World Series could be completed before the competition was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic in the country. However, much to the fans' delight, the tournament is all set to resume once again, and the viewers will be able to see their favorite cricketing stars back in action. Superstar batsman Sachin Tendulkar is the captain of the India Legends team, and cricket enthusiasts cannot wait to see the player back onto the field.

Road Safety World Series T20 is back at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur from 2nd to 21st March!! #waitisover 🏏 Stay tuned for more updates #unacademyroadsafetyworldseries #roadsafetyworldseries #ursws #unacademyroadsafetyworldseries2021 pic.twitter.com/0MBJSH0Fmb — Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) February 9, 2021

Netizens overjoyed with Sachin Tendulkar's cricketing return

The T20 tournament was organized with the motive to spread road safety awareness in India. There was an immense buzz around the tournament as several notable retired cricketers of the world made their comeback with the league. The organizers are keen to resume the competition and they have confirmed that the matches will start on March 2.

Teams from India, West Indies, Australia, Sri Lanka, and South Africa will feature in the Road Safety World Series 2021. India Legends registered victories in their first two fixtures and were also the table toppers when the league was postponed last year. Virender Sehwag smashed a fantastic half-century in India's opening game against West Indies Legends, whereas Irfan Pathan stole the show against Sri Lanka Legends with a brilliant unbeaten fifty.

All the fixtures of the Road Safety World Series 2021 will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. While celebrated Indian players like Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, and many more will feature in the matches, fans are thrilled with Sachin Tendulkar's much-anticipated return. Here is how netizens reacted after the announcement of the series -

Road Safety Tournament will start on March 2nd to 21st at Raipur. Sachin Tendulkar will be back in action.#Cricket #SachinTendulkar — Dibyajyoti Das (@CricCrazyDebu) February 9, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar,Virender Sehwag, Brian Lara & others will be in action as, the ‘Unacademy Road Safety World Series T20’ will commence in Raipur from March 2 to 21. All the matches will be played in newly-built Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur. — K I R A N 🇮🇳 (@Kiran_reddy_k) February 9, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar tweet

The former cricketer enjoys a massive fan following across the globe, and the player's following on the social media platforms is a testament to the same. Tendulkar is very active on Twitter and has a staggering follower base of over 35 million on the micro-blogging site. Moreover, he also has close to 28 million followers on Instagram.

Love, care and opportunities for our girls and boys have to be equal at all times.



We have to remember that our children learn from us. Let’s set the right example and celebrate our girls & boys alike!#NationalGirlChildDay pic.twitter.com/TsXSEzB9eg — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 24, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar awards: A look at the batsman's jaw-dropping achievements

In 1994, he received the 'Arjuna Award' for his achievements in the game. At only 21 years of age, he was the youngest recipient at the time for this honour. Three years later, the Indian government once again recognised Tendulkar’s excellence in sports by honouring him with ‘Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna’, which is also the highest sporting honour any Indian athlete could achieve.

On the backdrop of 1999’s ICC Cricket World Cup, the ‘Little Master’ was presented with the fourth highest civilian award – ‘Padma Shri’. In the coming years, Tendulkar’s award cabinet got further decorated with ‘Maharashtra Bhushan Award’ in 2001, which is also the state’s highest civilian award, and ‘Padma Vibhushan’ in 2008, the second-highest civilian award in the country. He also achieved the ‘Bharat Ratna’ in 2014, which is India’s highest civilian award.

