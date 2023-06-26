Sachin Tendulkar Meets Legendary Gary Player, Thanks Him For ‘valuable Tips’ - WATCH

Why you're reading this: Former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar carried the load of Indian cricket on his shoulders for 24 years and is known for the wonderful records that he made in his marathon cricketing career. Apart from playing cricket, Tendulkar has a deep interest in playing golf and often shares visuals of him playing golf on his official social media handle.

3 things you need to know

Sachin Tendulkar ended his 24-year-old international cricket career in November 2013

Tendulkar is also a very big fan of golf and often shares visuals of him playing the sport.

Sachin Tendulkar was a part of Mumbai Indians recently in the Indian Premier League and played the role of a mentor for the five IPL winners

Sachin Tendulkar meets Gary Player

Sachin Tendulkar who is also known for the marvelous shorts he used to hit on the cricket field recently met legendary South African professional golfer Gary James Player. Sachin had a wonderful session with Player and also exchanged a lot of tips from the South African golf veteran.

Sachin Tendulkar shares crucial advice with Gary Player; Watch

Sachin Tendulkar shared the visuals of the meeting and the golf session on his official Instagram handle. Sachin was very blessed to meet him and wrote the same in the caption of the post. In the visuals, Tendulkar can be seen wearing a grey shirt and white pants followed by matching sneakers.

Who is Gary Player?

Gary Player was a South African professional golfer who was also the youngest player to win all four major titles in golf at the age of 29. Gary Player has won nine major titles in total which includes three Open Championships, three Masters, two US PGA Championships, and one US Open. He is also the only player to win the Open championships in three different decades.

Gary Player's record was further broken by American golfer Tiger Woods who won all four major titles in golf at the age of 24. Jack Nicklaus was also among the golfers to break Player's record and won all the important titles in golf at the age of 26.