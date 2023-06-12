'I fail to understand..': Sachin Tendulkar questions Dravid's plan after India's WTC loss

Why you are reading this: As the WTC 2023 Final has culminated with yet another disappointment for India, the series of opinions from the members of the cricket world has continued to drop in. Many experts have already offered their critique on India's performance and adding his opinion to the mix is none other than India's batting great, Sachin Tendulkar. Ahead of the India vs Australia match at the Kennington Oval, Tendulkar was quite vocal about one aspect of the game. So, what are his thoughts after the match? Read on!

Australia becomes the first team to lift every ICC trophy

The all-conquering Australia have now won every ICC Men's Trophy 🏆 pic.twitter.com/YyzL8NSvTF — ICC (@ICC) June 11, 2023

On Sunday, Day 5 laid out the result of the WTC Final and the long wait for an ICC trophy has been lengthened for Team India. Chasing 444 in the 4th innings, India started the conclusive day with some momentum from the previous day. However, the worst that was feared became a reality in the first hour. The wickets tumbled and did not resume in a balanced state, leading to the bottom line, which exhibited Australia's dominant win of 209 runs. With the victory, Australia lifted the prestigious Test mace and thereby have become the first team to win every ICC trophy.

Sachin Tendulkar questions Rahul Dravid's strategy after India's WTC loss

Congratulations to Team Australia on winning the #WTCFinal. @stevesmith49 and @travishead34 set a solid foundation on Day one itself to tilt the game in their favour. India had to bat big in the first innings to stay in the game, but they couldn’t. There were some good moments… — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 11, 2023

In a sizeable post on social media, Sachin Tendulkar addressed the result of the match and then seemingly raised a question to his former teammate and current head coach of Team India Rahul Dravid. Before the match began, Tendulkar had suggested that India should play two spinners at The Kennington Oval. However, the team management apparently did not implement the recommendation of the widely experienced Master Blaster and left Ravichandran Ashwin out of the playing XI. Now as the match has ended, in hindsight Sachin Tendulkar has expressed that not playing Ashwin in the WTC final is beyond him.