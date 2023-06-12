Last Updated:

'I Fail To Understand..': Sachin Tendulkar Questions Dravid's Plan After India's WTC Loss

Sachin Tendulkar has come out with his after thoughts on the WTC Final. The master blaster has addressed the India vs Australia match through a Twitter post.

Prateek Arya
Rahul David and Sachin Tendulkar (Image: BCCI/PTI)


Why you are reading this: As the WTC 2023 Final has culminated with yet another disappointment for India, the series of opinions from the members of the cricket world has continued to drop in. Many experts have already offered their critique on India's performance and adding his opinion to the mix is none other than India's batting great, Sachin Tendulkar. Ahead of the India vs Australia match at the Kennington Oval, Tendulkar was quite vocal about one aspect of the game. So, what are his thoughts after the match? Read on!

  • India lost the WTC 2023 final to Australia by 209 runs
  • Team India is at the end of major criticism from experts after the match
  • Sachin Tendulkar has come out with a pressing query about the match

Australia becomes the first team to lift every ICC trophy

On Sunday, Day 5 laid out the result of the WTC Final and the long wait for an ICC trophy has been lengthened for Team India. Chasing 444 in the 4th innings, India started the conclusive day with some momentum from the previous day. However, the worst that was feared became a reality in the first hour. The wickets tumbled and did not resume in a balanced state, leading to the bottom line, which exhibited Australia's dominant win of 209 runs. With the victory, Australia lifted the prestigious Test mace and thereby have become the first team to win every ICC trophy. 

Sachin Tendulkar questions Rahul Dravid's strategy after India's WTC loss

In a sizeable post on social media, Sachin Tendulkar addressed the result of the match and then seemingly raised a question to his former teammate and current head coach of Team India Rahul Dravid. Before the match began, Tendulkar had suggested that India should play two spinners at The Kennington Oval. However, the team management apparently did not implement the recommendation of the widely experienced Master Blaster and left Ravichandran Ashwin out of the playing XI. Now as the match has ended, in hindsight Sachin Tendulkar has expressed that not playing Ashwin in the WTC final is beyond him. 

