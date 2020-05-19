Sachin Tendulkar Names One Australian Batsman As His Most Memorable Wicket Ever

Former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar retired in 2013 after claiming some of the biggest ODI and Test batting records of all time. While the ‘Master Blaster’ was widely regarded as the most complete batsman by many cricketing experts and fans, Sachin Tendulkar was also a handy component with his part-time spin. In all, the right-arm spinner has 201 (46 in Tests, 154 in ODIs and 1 in T20Is) international wickets across all formats.

Also Read | Shane Warne Calls Steve Waugh More Of 'match Saver' Than 'match Winner' In Test Cricket

Throwback to the time when Sachin Tendulkar described his most memorable wicket

In June 2018, former opening partners Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag appeared on Viu India’s What the Duck. While Sachin Tendulkar was known for his batting and part-time bowling skills, Virender Sehwag’s resume is also quite similar to his former batting partner’s. In the show’s rapid-fire round, both cricketers were asked to name their most memorable wicket. While Virender Sehwag labelled Ricky Ponting’s dismissal as his favourite, Tendulkar picked 1999 World Cup-winning Australian captain Steve Waugh as his most memorable victim.

Also Read | Steve Waugh Responds To Shane Warne's 'most Selfish Cricketer' Accusation Coolly Like Ice

Sachin Tendulkar has dismissed Steve Waugh four times in international cricket. His most famous success against the former Australian captain remains Waugh’s dismissal during the second innings of the 2003 Adelaide Test. Even though Tendulkar was not specific in his answer, one can presume the Indian batting icon was referring to his success against Steve Waugh, which was crucial in helping India win that historic Test match as the series ended in a thrilling 1-1 draw.

Virender Sehwag, on the other hand, was likely referring to cleaning-up the then Australian captain Ricky Ponting during the 2008 Delhi Test. Ponting was batting beautifully and was en route to yet another Test match century before he was castled by a turning Virender Sehwag delivery.

Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag recall their memorable wickets, watch video

Also Read | Ishant Sharma Calls Ex-'bunny' Ricky Ponting 'best Coach He Has Ever Met'

Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag candidly reveal each other’s weakness

Apart from naming their most memorable victims in international cricket, both Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag also named bowlers, who in their opinion, troubled the other the most. While Sehwag revealed former Pakistani all-rounder Abdul Razzaq who unsettled Tendulkar, the 200-Test veteran named former Australian pacer Nathan Bracken as the bowler who troubled his former batting partner.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Considers Ex-Mumbai Indians Coach Ricky Ponting 'from Another Planet'