Steve Waugh Responds To Shane Warne's 'most Selfish Cricketer' Accusation Coolly Like Ice

Former Australia cricket captain Steve Waugh is regarded as one of the greatest leaders in the sport's history. He led the Australians to the 1999 World Cup win in England. Recently, his teammate and former Australia spinner Shane Warne had labelled Steve Waugh as the 'most selfish cricketer' he has ever played with. Now, the Australian international has brushed off Shane Warne's comments and has made it clear that he is disinterested in the claims that the pair have a feud.

Shane Warne's comments are a reflection of himself: Steve Waugh

While speaking to Nine Papers, Steve Waugh said that people keep it calling a feud, but according to him a feud is between two people. He added that he has never started it or felt it at all so it can only be one person who has a problem in this instance. Steve Waugh further said that Shane Warne's comments are a reflection of himself, which have nothing to do with him. He also said that he didn't want to comment any further on the matter.

Steve Waugh's comments were in response to a tweet by Shane Warne where the leg-spinner had said that he had no hatred towards Steve Waugh and added that the 1999 World Cup-winning skipper was the most selfish cricketer he played with, something he even mentioned in his autobiography No Spin. The reason Shane Warne made this claim was because Australian cricket YouTuber Rob Moody had posted a video on Twitter of the Steve Waugh's involvement in 104 run outs, out of which his batting partner was dismissed 73 times.

Shane Warne autobiography: Shane Warne expresses his 'dislike' for Steve Waugh

In the Shane Warne autobiography, the legendary spinner had taken a dig at his former captain and described everything which happened after he was infamously dropped by Steve Waugh. In the book, Warne said that the former batsman didn't back him and was selfish as he only cared about averaging 50. Shane Warne wrote that his attitude towards Steve Waugh got bitter and he thought the Waugh was jealous of his performances on the field.

However, he added that Steve Waugh would bat at No.6 in the best Australian XI he played with during his career and there was no denying his strength of character or ability to play at his best under pressure.

IMAGE COURTESY: CRICKET.COM.AU