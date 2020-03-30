Shane Warne Calls Steve Waugh More Of 'match Saver' Than 'match Winner' In Test Cricket

Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne recently took to Instagram and picked his all-time best Australian Test XI. In his list, he only picked the cricketers with whom he played alongside, which is why several active top stars like David Warner and Steve Smith did not make the cut. Interestingly, one of the greatest captains of all time in the sport, Steve Waugh was included in Shane Warne’s list despite not the duo not seeing eye-to-eye since the late 1990s.

Warne vs Waugh rivalry: Shane Warne further fuels his rivalry with former captain

Both Shane Warne and Steve Waugh have been at the loggerheads of each other for quite some time now. The rivalry between the two is quite a common knowledge among the cricketing fraternity. Now, it appears that Shane Warne has taken another verbal dig at Steve Waugh. Though he included himi in his best Test Australian XI, he cited that the legendary batsman was more of a ‘match-saver’ than a ‘match-winner’ for the country in Test cricket. Few years ago, the legendary spinner described Steve Waugh as the “most selfish player” who “only cared about his average.”

All-time best Australian Test XI by Shane Warne

Because of his selection criteria of picking only his teammates, he did not pick the likes of present Australian legends like David Warner and Steve Smith. Shane Warne picked Allan Border as his captain and picked another legendary cricketer Ricky Ponting as his team’s primary batsman. Amongst the bowlers, Jason Gillespie and Glenn McGrath made the cut while Warne's occasional leg-spin partner, Stuart MacGill remarkably did not. Brett Lee was also a big name missing from the list.

Shane Warne’s greatest Australian Test XI: Matthew Hayden, Michael Slater, Ricky Ponting, Mark Waugh, Allan Border (c), Steve Waugh, Adam Gilchrist, Tim May, Jason Gillespie, Glenn McGrath and Bruce Reid.

