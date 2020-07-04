Sachin Tendulkar Delights Fans By Seeking Roger Federer's Verdict On His Forehand: Watch

Sachin Tendulkar’s love for tennis has been evident over the years. The Indian legend is known to be an avid admirer of the sport, and Sachin Tendulkar has been seen attending several Grand Slams such as the Australian Open and Wimbledon. Tendulkar has also spoken about his admiration for Roger Federer a number of times. The cricketing icon had earlier revealed how he considers Roger Federer to be an inspiration. Now, Sachin Tendulkar looks to have taken to tennis during the lockdown. A video was recently shared of Sachin Tendulkar playing tennis, where the cricketer is seen asking Roger Federer about his forehand.

Nothing ever stopped me from playing sports. Not even when I didn’t have my shoes on. @AustralianOpen#ThrowbackThursday #TBT pic.twitter.com/RkAegtC7P2 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 24, 2019

Sachin Tendulkar shares video, asks Roger Federer to comment on his forehand

The video shared by Sachin Tendulkar online is a short video of the former batsman playing a forehand. Sharing the video from his 100MB0 Master Blaster app, Sachin Tendulkar shared the video with the #FlashbackFriday hashtag. In the video, Sachin Tendulkar can be seen playing a forehand shot in slow motion in a doubles game. While sharing the video, Tendulkar tagged Wimbledon and Roger Federer. Referring to Roger Federer, Sachin Tendulkar asked the Swiss legend for any tips he had for his forehand.

The video tagging Roger Federer shared by Tendulkar has since gone viral on social media. The video has been watched more than 2 million times on Instagram. Former teammate Yuvraj Singh also commented on the post which tagged Roger Federer. While Roger Federer hasn’t replied to the post yet, it will be interesting to see what the Swiss ace has to say about Sachin Tendulkar’s forehand.

Sachin Tendulkar and Roger Federer's past interactions

This is not the first time that Sachin Tendulkar and Roger Federer’s camaraderie has been on show on social media. The duo interacted earlier when Roger Federer attempted a forward-defence shot during a rally in the 2018 edition of Wimbledon. Referring to the shot, Sachin Tendulkar had praised Roger Federer’s hand-eye coordination while also suggesting that the duo exchange notes on cricket and tennis. After the comments made by Tendulkar, Roger Federer was quick to respond to the praise. Roger Federer replied that he didn’t want to wait and was already ready to take notes.

Sachin Tendulkar has spoken about his affinity for Roger Federer several times in the past. While speaking to Bangalore Mirror in 2019, Tendulkar talked about how Roger Federer makes tennis look easy. Roger Federer is known for being one of the best players in the world, particularly on grass courts. However, this year the news of Wimbledon cancelled surprised all tennis fans. The instance of Wimbledon cancelled became a reality for the first time since World War II. After the news of Wimbledon cancelled came to light, it was revealed that the next edition of the tournament will be held in 2021.

Image Courtesy: twitter/sachinrt