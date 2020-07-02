Sachin Tendulkar Thanks And Motivates Indian Scribes On World Sports Journalists Day 2020

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter on the occasion of World Sports Journalists to thank and motivate Indian writers. The World Sports Journalists Day is celebrated on July 2 of every year to mark the anniversary of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). The AIPS was established in 1924 during the Summer Olympics in Paris and along with Sachin Tendulkar, his former teammates Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh also extended their gratitude towards sports journalists.

Sachin Tendulkar thanks Indian scribes on World Sports Journalists Day; calls them an integral part of his career

In a video uploaded by Sachin Tendulkar on his official Twitter account, the 'Master Blaster' thanked all the sportswriters from around the globe for playing a huge role in his success. The cricket legend said that the scribes had been an integral part of his career from Day 1 and wished them well in these difficult times. Sachin Tendulkar wished that all journalists and athletes are safe during these difficult times and hoped that everyone is happy and healthy.

Happy World Sports Journalists Day!

Thank you for all the support you have shown towards me and every athlete over the years.

Hope to see you all capturing sporting action soon! 😀 pic.twitter.com/He5FeZpUo0 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 2, 2020

World Sports journalists Day: Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Hima Das join Sachin Tendulkar in wishing sports writers

Sachin Tendulkar's wish on World Sports Journalists Day comes after former teammate Suresh Raina thanked all sports journalists across the globe for bringing sports to everyone. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star asked his followers to dedicate this day to the scribes who are the voice of athletes and thanked all his professional colleagues while wishing the best of luck. Suresh Raina, in another tweet, paid tribute to mountaineer and mountain biker Rajesh Kalra on World Sports Journalists Day, who is a journalist and is on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Olympic Task Force.

On this World Sports Journalists Day, while I thank all the wonderful sports scribes,here I’m with someone who isn’t a Sports journalist,but a sports person/lover like very few I know.Member of the PM’s Olympic Task Force,Mountain Biker & of course,a journalist. @rajeshkalra pic.twitter.com/unPGIkXC2e — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 2, 2020

Harbhajan Singh, who was part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad along with Sachin Tendulkar and Suresh Raina, also took to Twitter to express his gratitude for scribes all across the globe on World Sports Journalists Day. The CSK spinner said that he salutes the effort of the sports journalists across the globe who bring stories to the audience with great passion. Harbhajan Singh also thanked the writers for their important role in his career and said that athletes and sportspersons owe a huge part of their sporting life to them. Indian sprinter and Asian Games gold medalist Hima Das also took to Twitter to congratulate all sports writers on the occasion of the World Sports Journalists Day.

On World Sports Journalists Day,I

salute the wonderful fraternity of Sports Writers who bring our stories to u all with such passion.I am grateful 2 all th sports journalists who have played an important role in my cricket journey.We owe a huge part of our sporting life to them🙏 pic.twitter.com/jyDJTWp5Yd — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 2, 2020

