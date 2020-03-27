Sachin Tendulkar Has A Heartwarming Message For The Society In Treating COVID-19 Patients

Sachin Tendulkar has come forward with a very important message for all the people of India in order to tackle the infectious COVID-19 that has spread its tentacles all over the world. For the safety and well-being of the people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had imposed a 21-day total lockdown in the country with effect from the midnight of Wednesday, March 25.

'Don't make them feel unwanted': Sachin Tendulkar

"As a society, it is our responsibility that whoever among us has been tested positive, they should be given our love, we need to take care of them and at the same time, also ensure that they do not feel embarrassed. Take all kinds of preventive measures but ensure that they (sick people) are not made to feel unwanted. It is important to maintain distance, but they should not be kept away from society," he said.

"We can win this fight against coronavirus by co-operating with one another and also knowing that what needs to be the right step that needs to be taken every time", said Sachin Tendulkar in a video that was posted by him on his official Twitter handle.

एक समाज के तौर पर हमारी ज़िम्मेदारी है कि हम में से जो लोग positive टेस्ट हुए है, उन्हें हमारा स्नेह मिले और हम उन्हें शर्मिंदा महसूस ना कराएँ।#SocialDistancing बनाएँ रखे पर उन्हें समाज से दूर ना करे।#CoronaVirus के ख़िलाफ़ इस जंग को हम जीत सकते है, बस एक दूसरे का सहयोग करें। pic.twitter.com/btSYtSAiCz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 27, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar donation: The batting maestro makes a generous donation

The cricketing legend has donated ₹50 lakh to fight the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Out of ₹50 lakhs, ₹25 lakh has been provided to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in Maharashtra. The rest of the amount (₹25 lakh) will be given to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund. Sachin Tendulkar had earlier donated $25,000 AUD (₹11,43,000) to Australian bushfire victims in January 2020.

Some media reports have claimed that Sachin Tendulkar regularly donates to relief funds during calamities and doesn't like speaking about it. The source added that Sachin Tendulkar donated his entire salary as MP to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund. It further said that Sachin Tendulkar is also a donor for the NGO 'Apnalaya'. Tendulkar's donation comes after his former teammate and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was also reported recently to have donated ₹50 lakh worth of rice in his home state of Bengal.

