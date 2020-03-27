Aaron Finch Calls 2013 IPL Winner As Toughest Bowler He Has Ever Faced In His Life

With the IPL 2020 postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, many cricketers have used their free time to interact with their fans on social media. Australia captain Aaron Finch, who will feature for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming IPL 2020, took to Twitter to indulge in a Q&A session on Friday. When questioned who is the toughest bowler Finch faced in the nets, the Australian skipper chose IPL 2013 winner Mitchell Johnson.

Aaron Finch names Michell Johnson as the toughest bowler he has faced in the nets

Aaron Finch on Friday took to Twitter to engage with his fans on a Q&A session on the micro-blogging platform. When quizzed about who was the toughest fast bowler he faced in the nets, Finch named 2013-14 Ashes hero Mitchell Johnson. The left-arm pacer was known for his aggressive bowling style and pace. Mitchell Johnson also played a huge part in Mumbai Indians' maiden title triumph in IPL 2013, the same year when Jasprit Bumrah made his MI debut.

Mitchel Johnson in the nets!! 🥵 https://t.co/HkGahdmtrk — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) March 27, 2020

Fawad Ahmed takes a dig at Aaron Finch after Australian skipper names Micthell Johnson as the toughest bowler he faced

Australian spinner Fawad Ahmed has taken a dig at his captain Aaron Finch questioning his decision to name Mitchell Johnson as the most difficult bowler he has faced. Cheekily replying to the post where Finch named Johnson as the most lethal bowler in the nest, Ahmed asked him whether the opener was sure. The Australian skipper is yet to respond and it will be interesting to see when he does.

@AaronFinch5 are ya sure only Mitchel Johnson? 🤨🤓 — Fawad Ahmed (@bachaji23) March 27, 2020

IPL 2020 postponed: Aaron Finch set to feature for RCB

Australian skipper Aaron Finch will feature for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020. The Virat Kohli-led side bagged the swashbuckling opener for a whopping ₹4.4 crore. Finch has previously featured for the Kings XI Punjab, Gujarat Lions, Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. RCB would hope that Finch can showcase his T20 prowess and lead RCB to their first-ever IPL title.

