Dream11 IPL 2020 Playoffs: Shikhar Dhawan 85 Runs Away From Breaking Suresh Raina Record

Defending champions Mumbai will take on Delhi in the first qualifier of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The Mumbai vs Delhi Qualifier 1 will be contested at the Dubai Cricket Stadium and the action will commence from 7:30 PM IST onwards. Interestingly, the upcoming match provides Delhi’s in-form opener Shikhar Dhawan to book a major Dream11 IPL record to his name.

Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs set to commence on Thursday, November 5

In their last two meetings in the #Dream11IPL, Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals.



Will MI be on the winning side once again? Or will DC avenge those losses & become the first team to reach the final? #MIvDC



Preview by @ameyatilak 👉 https://t.co/ovnSA1fSuM pic.twitter.com/PPb0SZ2UjJ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 5, 2020

Also Read | Shikhar Dhawan Meditates Before Qualifier 1 Against Mumbai, Fans React To Star's Picture

Shikhar Dhawan 85 runs away from Suresh Raina’s Dream11 IPL record against Mumbai

Shikhar Dhawan is currently the second leading run-scorer against Mumbai across all Dream11 IPL matches. In just 22 innings, the maverick Delhi opening batsman has compiled 733 runs against them at an average of 43.11. As of now, Chennai veteran Suresh Raina remains the most successful Dream11 IPL batsman of all time against the four-time winners with his 818-run tally.

If Shikhar Dhawan managed to score another 86 runs against the Rohit Sharma-led side in the first Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs fixture, he will surpass Raina to become the most successful batsman against the most successful IPL franchise in history. Given his current form, Delhi fans will once again be pinning their hopes on the left-hander to hit his stride in the ongoing competition. He is currently the third leading run-scorer of the 2020 season with 525 runs and is only behind KL Rahul (670 runs) and David Warner (529 runs) in the batting list.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: 'I Have Full Faith In Me': Shikhar Dhawan On His Purple Patch In The Tournament

A look into Shikhar Dhawan Dream11 IPL stats

The Shikhar Dhawan Dream11 IPL stats comprises of some staggering numbers. Across his 173 career matches in the tournament since his debut in 2008, the elegant left-hander has compiled 5,104 runs at an average of 34.48. He has registered two centuries (both in 2020) and 40 half-centuries in the process.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Mumbai vs Delhi Qualifier 1 live streaming info

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Mumbai vs Delhi Qualifier 1 live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Thursday, November 5. For Mumbai vs Delhi Qualifier 1 live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, for Mumbai vs Delhi Qualifier 1 live scores, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

The Mumbai vs Delhi Qualifier 1 live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Mumbai vs Delhi Qualifier 1 live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020 Playoffs Schedule, Fixtures, Live Stream And All You Need To Know

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020 Playoffs: Mumbai Vs Delhi Head-to-head, Top Stats And Overall Records

For all coverage related to Dream11 IPL 2020, visit our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: IPLT20.COM

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.