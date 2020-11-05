Krunal Pandya Compares Jasprit Bumrah's New Look To That Of Top Footballer; See Picture

The entire Mumbai squad is currently preparing for the Mumbai vs Delhi Qualifier 1 match. Several members of the Mumbai squad have shared pictures ahead of the game, providing their fans with a sneak peek into their routine before the big match. The Mumbai vs Delhi Qualifier 1 will take place at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, November 5, with the match beginning at 7:30 PM IST. Star bowler Jasprit Bumrah took to social media show off his new look ahead of the all-important clash, with his teammate Krunal Pandya comparing it with that of a footballing great.

Jasprit Bumrah shows off new look ahead of Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs

Taking to Instagram, Jasprit Bumrah showed off his new look to his fans. At the start of the video, Jasprit Bumrah is seen with a sombre expression as he assesses his beard ahead of the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs. Soon after, the 26-year-old pacer debuts his new look, with most of his beard shaved off as the bowler sports a goatee and a moustache. Sharing the video, Jasprit Bumrah wrote that the Mumbai squad is ready for the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs, as he revealed his new beard style along with the “Break the Beard” hashtag.

Krunal Pandya and fans react to Jasprit Bumrah’s new look

Soon after Jasprit Bumrah posted the video, his Mumbai teammate Krunal Pandya was quick to praise the pacer. Krunal Pandya commented saying that Jasprit Bumrah looks like AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic ahead of the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs. Many other fans reacted to the video as well, as they wrote that the fast bowler looked better in his old look. Several others complimented the change in style as well, as they wished the fast bowler best of luck ahead of the Mumbai vs Delhi match.

Jasprit Bumrah is a huge Zlatan Ibrahimovic fan

Words to live by.🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/0t2kgUfHev — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) May 3, 2020

Interestingly, the Indian pacer seems to be a big Zlatan Ibrahimovic fan. Earlier this year, Jasprit Bumrah had shared a quote from Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s book about improving and getting better as he posted a picture on Instagram. The fast bowler had also shared a snippet from Zlatan Ibrahimovic interview where the striker is seen explaining why he doesn’t endorse a social media-centric lifestyle. Sharing the video, Bumrah had then written that Ibrahimovic’s comments were words to live by.

The bowler will next be seen in action when he takes to the field against the Delhi outfit. Jasprit Bumrah has had his best IPL season yet, with the fast bowler picking up 23 wickets in 13 matches. The pacer has bowled some impressive spells during Dream11 IPL 2020 and will be looking to leapfrog Kagiso Rabada as he aims to become the bowler with the most wickets this season.

Image Credits: Mumbai Instagram, Krunal Pandya Instagram

