Sachin Tendulkar Scores 10,000th ODI Run On Mar 31, 2001 Against Australia; Watch Video

March 31, 2020 marks the 19-year-anniversary of Sachin Tendulkar eclipsing the 10000-run mark in ODI cricket. Tendulkar was the first one to achieve this feat in the format. The first person to score 11000, 12000, 13000, 14000, 15000, 16000, 17000, and 18000 ODI runs are also Sachin Tendulkar records. The Master Blaster ended his ODI career in 2012 with a total of 18426 runs to his name.

Sachin Tendulkar vs Australia: Little Master's brilliance takes the game away from Australia

'Sachin Tendulkar 10000 runs' will always be a record synonymous with the Little Master firstly as it happened in the 3rd ODI of the five-match home-series between India and Australia back in March 2001. The series was squared at 1-1 as both teams came to Indore and Australian captain Steve Waugh elected to field first. Tendulkar smashed 139 in the first innings, during which he also crossed the 10000-run mark in the ODI format.

Here is a clip from the match that a fan shared on Twitter. The clip shows the Sachin Tendulkar 10000 runs moment.

When @sachin_rt became the first man to reach 10,000 runs milestone in ODIs.#SachIsLife pic.twitter.com/JeZCOSJg9P — Ritesh (@Sachislife) October 26, 2018

Tendulkar's brilliance with the bat helped India get a comprehensive 118-run victory over the Australians and take the lead in the series. Australia went on to win the remaining two ODIs and clinch the series, 2-3.

Sachin Tendulkar records

Here are all the Sachin Tendulkar records throughout all formats. Tendulkar only played one T20I match for India and scored 10 runs.

Sachin Tendulkar stats in ODI cricket: 463 matches, 18426 runs, 49 centuries, High score 200

Sachin Tendulkar stats in Test cricket: 200 matches, 15921 runs, 51 centuries, High score 248

Sachin Tendulkar stats in IPL cricket: 78 matches, 2334 runs, 1 century, High score 100*

