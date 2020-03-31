The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Sachin Tendulkar Scores 10,000th ODI Run On Mar 31, 2001 Against Australia; Watch Video

Cricket News

Sachin Tendulkar's 139 at the top of the order brought the Australian side to its knees. During the match, the Little Master also crossed 10000 ODI runs.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sachin Tendulkar

March 31, 2020 marks the 19-year-anniversary of Sachin Tendulkar eclipsing the 10000-run mark in ODI cricket. Tendulkar was the first one to achieve this feat in the format. The first person to score 11000, 12000, 13000, 14000, 15000, 16000, 17000, and 18000 ODI runs are also Sachin Tendulkar records. The Master Blaster ended his ODI career in 2012 with a total of 18426 runs to his name.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar records: Tendulkar stars as India beat Pakistan in 2011 WC semi-final on Mar 30, 2011: Watch

Sachin Tendulkar vs Australia: Little Master's brilliance takes the game away from Australia

'Sachin Tendulkar 10000 runs' will always be a record synonymous with the Little Master firstly as it happened in the 3rd ODI of the five-match home-series between India and Australia back in March 2001. The series was squared at 1-1 as both teams came to Indore and Australian captain Steve Waugh elected to field first. Tendulkar smashed 139 in the first innings, during which he also crossed the 10000-run mark in the ODI format.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar or Virat Kohli, who is the better batsman? Wasim Jaffer answers

Here is a clip from the match that a fan shared on Twitter. The clip shows the Sachin Tendulkar 10000 runs moment.

Tendulkar's brilliance with the bat helped India get a comprehensive 118-run victory over the Australians and take the lead in the series. Australia went on to win the remaining two ODIs and clinch the series, 2-3. 

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar has a heartwarming message for the society in treating COVID-19 patients

Sachin Tendulkar records

Here are all the Sachin Tendulkar records throughout all formats. Tendulkar only played one T20I match for India and scored 10 runs. 

  • Sachin Tendulkar stats in ODI cricket: 463 matches, 18426 runs, 49 centuries, High score 200
  • Sachin Tendulkar stats in Test cricket: 200 matches, 15921 runs, 51 centuries, High score 248
  • Sachin Tendulkar stats in IPL cricket: 78 matches, 2334 runs, 1 century, High score 100*

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar opens the batting in ODIs for India for first time on Mar 27, 1994: Watch

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
MAHA SLASHES 60% SALARLY FOR MLAS
COVID-19
MALLYA ASKS INDIAN GOVT FOR HELP
Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah's death: Iulia Vantur, other celebs express grief with posts
CELEBS MOURN ABDULLAH'S DEATH
Sub Inspector
KURNOOL INSPECTOR'S AWARENESS
COVID-19
BJP & CONG IN SPRAY FIGHT
Ali Fazal turns Batman for 'quick delivery' to needy; Richa says 'Oh my heart', Watch
ALI TURNS BATMAN FOR A CAUSE