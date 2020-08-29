Sachin Tendulkar Plays Different Sports In Special National Sports Day Video: Watch

India celebrates National Sports Day on August 29 every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Dhyan Chand, who won gold medals in Olympics for India in 1928, 1932 and 1936. The tradition of celebrating National Sports Day was started in 2012. On National Sports Day, the country honours its sporting stars with recognitions like the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award, Dhyan Chand and the Dronacharya Awards at an auspicious ceremony held at the iconic Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Sachin Tendulkar encourages fans to play sports in this tweet on National Sports Day

On the National Sports Day occasion this year on Saturday, Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and uploaded a video of himself where he is seen playing different sports like cricket, basketball, badminton, tennis, squash, table tennis, motor racing and golf. In the caption, Sachin Tendulkar highlighted the importance of playing sports. Sachin Tendulkar also urged his followers to encourage their near and dear ones to play any sport for some time every day, which will help the country become healthier and fitter. Tendulkar himself was known to play tennis since childhood and has often expressed his love for go-karting. He is also the co-owner of the Tamil Thalaivas team in the Pro Kabaddi League and endorses all IDBI Life Insurance-sponsored marathons in the country.

Playing sports is not just fun but also keeps us mentally & physically fit.



Let’s motivate ourselves and our dear ones to play for sometime everyday & we can help India 🇮🇳 become healthier & fitter.#SportPlayingNation #NationalSportsDay pic.twitter.com/InjF7UQCeA — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 29, 2020

What is the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure?

According to entrepreneur.com, the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure is estimated to around ₹1250 crore (i.e. approximately $170 million). A certain portion of the Sachin Tendulkar net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. He was said to be the first cricketer to sign a deal worth ₹100 crore with MRF in 2001. He became the brand manager of the tyre brand as well.

Sachin Tendulkar approximately earns around $18 million every year (as per 2019 figures) through his various endorsements. The Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure also includes his salary through endorsement deals with the likes of Boost, Pepsi, Sunfeast and VISA in the past while currently he endorses brands such as BMW, SBI Mutual Funds, IDBI Life Insurance, Luminous and Apollo Tyres.

Currently, Sachin Tendulkar is the owner of the popular 100MB app, which curates content on his life in and out of cricket since his retirement and this adds to the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure as well. Tendulkar is also said to own a ₹7-8 crore worth flat in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, which he reportedly bought as a gift for his wife Anjali in 2017, according to Architectural Digest.

Sachin Tendulkar centuries

The Sachin Tendulkar stats in his international career are something that one can only dream of. Sachin Tendulkar stats include his 100 international centuries out of which he scored 51 in Tests. The Sachin Tendulkar centuries count also include his 49 tons in ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar called it quits from international cricket in 2013 after scoring 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches at an average of 54.04 and 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs at an average of 44.83.

