National Sports Day Quotes 2020 To Share On Major Dhyan Chand's Birth Anniversary

National Sports Day in India is celebrated on August 29, every year. It is observed on the birth anniversary of Indian hockey legend, Major Dhyan Chand. Check out a few quotes by sporting icons that you can share with your friends on this honourable occasion.

National Sports Day quotes 2020

When people throw stones at you, you turn them into milestones. – Sachin Tendulkar

If I, being a mother of two, can win a medal, so can you all. Take me as an example and don`t give up. – Mary Kom

If I have a reason to do something, and I have enough passion, I generally succeed. – Leander Paes

I would not stop until I had filled up a bucket with my sweat. I would push myself so much that in the end I would collapse and I would have to be admitted to hospital, I would pray to God to save me, promise that I would be more careful in future. And then I would do it all over again. – Milkha Singh

One needs to plan precisely to be at the peak form during the Olympics. One can’t make the mistake of reaching the peak, a week earlier or a week later. – Prakash Padukone

Confidence is very important – even pretending to be Confident. If you make a Mistake but do not let your Opponent see what you are thinking then he may overlook the Mistake. –Viswanathan Anand

Your dreams are what define your individuality. They have the power to give you wings and make you fly high.” –PV Sindhu

You know you cannot judge anyone in any way. All you need to do is, accept the person as they are unless you want to go away from the person. – Sushil Kumar Rana

Major Dhyan Chand was born on August 29, 1905. He is regarded as the greatest hockey player not only in India but in the history of the sport. The athlete won three Olympic gold medals, in 1928, 1932, and 1936, during an era when India dominated the hockey field. Dhyan Chand was also known as The Wizard or The Magician of hockey for his skills in the game. The legendary player died on December 3, 1979, at the age of 74.

