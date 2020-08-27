Sachin Tendulkar Utilises Sir Don Bradman's Career To Relate To COVID-19 Troubles

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar, who is fondly regarded as the 'God of Cricket', is the greatest player to have ever played the game according to many cricket enthusiasts. Even today's successful batsmen cannot escape being compared with the 'Little Master'. Similarly, during his hay days, the 47-year-old reminded everyone of the great Sir Don Bradman. For his generation, Bradman was considered as the finest cricketer to step on the ground with a bat in hand.

Tendulkar also earned many accolades during his illustrious career that spanned over two decades. The 'Master Blaster" on his official Twitter account paid homage to the great Bradman on his 112th birth anniversary. The former India player cited the example of Don Bradman still has the highest batting average of all-time in Test cricket despite staying away from the game because of World War II.

Sachin Tendulkar's special message to fans on Sir Don Bradman's 112th Birth Anniversary

Sir Don Bradman was away from 🏏 for several years due to World War II, yet has the highest Test batting average.



Today, with concerns about athletes’ form due to uncertainties & long breaks, his career stands even taller as a source of inspiration.



Happy birthday Sir Don. pic.twitter.com/Q735mlJMvk — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 27, 2020

The former Australia captain throughout his career featured in 52 Test matches, in which he amassed 6,996 runs with a career-best of 334 against England at Leeds in 1930. Sir Don Bradman's runs came at a record-breaking average of 99.94.

Tendulkar, through his post on the micro-blogging site, addressed the modern-day sportsperson whose career is in the oblivion because of the current pandemic situation. He suggested that athletes must utilize Bradman's career as a source of inspiration as most athletes are currently away from their game.

Sachin Tendulkar's prominent career

Sachin Tendulkar made his debut at a young age of 16 for India. Little did people know that the batsman is going to shatter all major batting records. The legend has appeared in a record 200 Test matches for India, scoring 15,921 runs at a healthy average of 53.8. He also has scored 18,426 runs in 434 ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar is the highest run-getter in both formats.

Sachin Tendulkar centuries

With 51 test centuries and 49 ODI tons, he created history by scoring 100 centuries. He also holds the record of scoring most centuries in Tests as well as the 50-over format. Tendulkar also has a century in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was also the first batsman to hit a double century in One-Day Internationals as he smashed.200* against South Africa at Gwalior in 2010.

(Image source: Sachin Tendulkar's Twitter)

