Sachin Tendulkar Praises Lara's Son, Says His Batting Grip Reminds Him Of His Early Days

Sachin Tendulkar has come forward and spoken about the video that was posted by the West Indian legend Brian Lara on Instagram. It had so happened that Lara had posted a video of his younger son batting in the Caribbean. What stood out here is the way the young kid had held the grip of the bat that made Sachin remember his younger days when he had started developing a passion for the game.

'A similar grip': Sachin Tendulkar

Reacting to the video, the Master Blaster posted a picture of him holding a bat back when he was a toddler and wrote that he knows another boy who had a similar grip and did not do badly in international cricket. Tendulkar was referring to his own illustrious cricketing career over here.

Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara were last seen in the Road Safety World Series earlier this year where the Little Master had captained the Indian Legends while the latter had led the West Indies Legends. The event was called off due to the global pandemic. Meanwhile, all the global sporting events have either been postponed or canceled due to coronavirus fear. The IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 has been indefinitely suspended as of now.

The Mumbai legend has made the nation proud and won many laurels by making their bat do the talking. Tendulkar had made his debut at the international level as a teenager back in 1989. Sachin has scored 15921 runs in 200 Tests and 18426 runs in 463 One Day Internationals. He also remains the top run-scorer in both these formats to date. The Little Master also has 100 international centuries to his name which is a feat that no one else has achieved. The champion batsman also became the first player to score a double century in ODI cricket.

