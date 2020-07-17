Sachin Tendulkar Once Again Praises Jason Holder, This Time For Captaincy In 2nd Test

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar seems to be closely following the ongoing England vs West Indies Test series. On the opening day of the second Test, the batting icon took to Twitter and praised West Indies skipper Jason Holder for his decision to bring a spinner early into the England innings on a dampening pitch. Sachin Tendulkar apparently has become a fan of Holder as this is not the first time he heaped rich praises for the maverick West Indian all-rounder. Earlier, the ‘Master Blaster’ described the current West Indies captain as the “most underrated all-rounder” during a live chat with Brian Lara.

England vs West Indies: Sachin Tendulkar praises Jason Holder for a smart bowling change

After a rain-delayed start in Manchester on Thursday, July 16, Jason Holder won the toss and opted to field first. On a pitch where balls did not seem to be carrying to the wicketkeeper early on, the West Indies captain decided to bring a spinner into the attack in the 14th over of the session. He brought in Roston Chase, who immediately made an impact in his first over itself, accounting for the wickets of England opener Rory Burns and Zak Crawley off successive deliveries.

Sachin Tendulkar hailed the masterstroke decision by Jason Holder as he himself admitted to noticing some dampness on the pitch. In his tweet, the legendary batsman wrote that on a pitch where balls did not carry to the wicketkeeper even off fast bowlers, bringing a spinner on early was a 'smart' move. Sachin Tendulkar added that spinners on such a pitch can trouble batsmen by making an “odd ball grip”, which is exactly what happened during Roston Chase’ opening over.

England vs West Indies: Sachin Tendulkar’s tweet for captain Jason Holder

In the 1st session I noticed a few balls didn’t even carry to the keeper off fast bowlers indicating a lot of dampness in the pitch.

Smart move by @Jaseholder98 to bring on a spinner on such a track where the odd ball may grip and the other may go straight. #ENGvWI — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 16, 2020

England vs West Indies 2020 series: ENG vs WI live streaming

The ENG vs WI live streaming in India will be available to viewers on the Sony Sports Network. But fans can also enjoy the ENG vs WI live streaming or scores by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch each ball of the live proceedings. The ENG vs WI live streaming would also be available on Sony LIV. The Day 2 of the England vs West Indies second Test is set to commence at 3:30 PM IST. England will begin Day 2 by resuming their overnight score of 207-3.

