Aakash Chopra Questions Sachin Tendulkar's Views On DRS In Cricket Vis-a-vis Other Sports

Recently, legendary cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara were involved in a discussion on social media. During the conversation, Sachin Tendulkar pointed out the need to do away with the 'umpire's call' decision when the team opts for a review and that it should be given out, irrespective of the percentage of the ball hitting the stumps if the delivery was going on to hit the timber.

Aakash Chopra contradicts Sachin Tendulkar's views on DRS

Now, cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra has contradicted Sachin Tendulkar's opinion on the umpire's call. Aakash Chopra reckoned that if the DRS projection showcases that if 50 percent of the ball is missing the stumps, then it should not be given out, irrespective of the umpire’s decision. While speaking on his YouTube show Aakash Vani, Aakash Chopra said that in principle it makes sense as once it is reviewed, why would you want to go back to the umpire. He added that he agrees with Sachin Tendulkar that once you have embraced technology, you should trust it and not do other things.

Sachin Tendulkar had also said that no matter what percentage of the ball hit the stumps be it 5 per cent or 50 per cent, it should be given out. Speaking on the same, Aakash Chopra said that he begs to differ with Sachin Tendulkar. Aakash Chopra pointed out when we are talking about the ball hitting the stumps, that is the projection that we see, we don’t see it in black and white.

Elaborating on his take, Aakash Chopra suggested that DRS projections take a lot of factors including spin and swing on the ball into consideration and hence it cannot be compared to any other sports like football, badminton or tennis because there you can see the tangible results with your eyes. However, he said that in cricket, the ball projection is based on technology taking into account the spin, bounce, swing etc. which is why he feels it should not be given out because there is a room for error.

Aakash Chopra further said that if you talk to Hawkeye, the company which makes this technology, they will say that if more than 50% of the ball is shown hitting the stump then they are 100% certain that the ball will hit the stumps. But if less than 50% of the ball is shown to be hitting, then they are not 100% certain. So there are chances that the ball might be missing. Aakash Chopra opined that there is an ambiguity and there is a room of doubt and you know that you can’t trust this part of the technology. He added but that doesn’t mean that you don’t embrace technology at all, that will be a huge mistake.

Aakash Chopra further said that if more than 50% of the ball strikes the stumps, it should be given out. He added that if less than than 50% of the ball strikes the stumps, then whatever be the umpire’s decision, the batsman should be given not out. Aakash Chopra also revealed the one thing he would like to change. He said that the other thing is regarding things you can see like the ball hitting the pads. Why should you have umpire’s call in that? Either it is in line or outside the line. He questioned the same saying that even the ball pitching on leg stump is considered in line when more than 50% is inside the line or otherwise it is considered as umpire’s call.

IMAGE COURTESY: AAKASH CHOPRA TWITTER/SACHIN TENDULKAR INSTAGRAM