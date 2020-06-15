Sachin Tendulkar Bats For Some Percentage Of Fans To Be Allowed In Cricket Stadiums

The ongoing coronavirus crisis has prompted worldwide cricketing activities to come to a standstill since March. While the action is all set to resume with West Indies' tour of England in July, the series along with the rest of the immediate bilateral proposed fixtures are likely to be played behind closed doors. Former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar recently gave his take on future cricketing affairs like the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), T20 World Cup and other international matches.

Sachin Tendulkar on cricket behind closed doors

While speaking with Aaj Tak, Sachin Tendulkar expressed hope that governments will allow at least a small percentage of fans inside stadiums. He felt that it will be a good thing for the players even if 25 percent of fans are permitted at the venue. Sachin Tendulkar stated that having a certain number of fans would mean that cricket is slowly heading towards normalcy amidst the global pandemic. He felt that if there are no fans in cricket grounds, there will be nothing left for the cricketers to seek inspiration or “draw energy from”.

Interestingly, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is also reportedly considering several measures to stage the much-anticipated IPL 2020 sometime later this year. According to ANI, some of the measures considered are hosting the tournament without crowds or organising it in another country altogether under the same condition. The IPL 2020 was originally intended to launch on March 29.

Sachin Tendulkar on prospects of T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup in Australia is scheduled to take place between October 18 and November 15 this year. Speaking about the prospects of the tournament, Sachin Tendulkar said it is entirely up to Cricket Australia to decide the fate of the T20 World Cup. He stated that the board will come up with a decision themselves after considering several aspects.

Earlier, Australian Sports Minister Richard Colbeck told Sportstar that the Australian government's approach towards the pandemic has led the curve indicate a downward trend, making Australia a perfect country to host the T20 World Cup. He also said that the Australian government is ensuring that safety measures are taken not just for the players but also for the spectators. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also hinted out at the possibility of having 10,000 spectators at sporting venues from July in a bid to prepare for the tournament.

Image credits: ANI