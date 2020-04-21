Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid 'class Above' Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma: Mohammad Yousuf

Former Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf has been in the headlines recently for his comments on the Pakistan cricket team. Mohammad Yousuf has also expressed his displeasure over the appointment of Misbah-ul-Haq as the head coach of Pakistan on several occasions. After criticizing Misbah, the former Pakistan batsman has now made a huge statement regarding current Indian players.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar's haircut post: Danielle Wyatt takes comical dig at Arjun Tendulkar

Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma can't be compared with the class of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid: Mohammad Yousuf

While speaking on a leading TV show in Pakistan, Mohammad Yousuf said that in the past top teams like India, Australia and South Africa had three of four quality players in their sides. He mentioned that India had the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman and Yuvraj Singh playing in the same XI. Yousuf further said the current players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma can’t be compared with the class that the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid had.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli better than Sachin Tendulkar to watch: English cricket pundit David Lloyd

Mohammad Yousuf has his say on the best between Virat Kohli & Babar Azam

Speaking on the unending debate between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam, Mohammad Yousuf said that Virat Kohli is the No.1 in the world right now. He also added that if Azam carries his good form in the future, he will also become the best batsman in the world.

Mohammad Yousuf also said that he previously had some inhibitions regarding Babar Azam. However, after the Australia tour, he is impressed with Babar Azam's performance. Yousuf also said that Babar Azam has started scoring consistently now even in the Test cricket.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar: Shahid Afridi reveals story about scoring fastest 1996 ODI ton with Sachin Tendulkar's bat

Mohammad Yousuf criticizes Misbah-ul-Haq

According to Hindustan Times, Mohammad Yousuf said that he just doesn’t understand why Misbah has been given so much responsibility. He also pointed out that the way in which the former captain is carrying out the team is not proper. He said that he doesn’t see any planning which has gone into the way Misbah is handling the team.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar: Shoaib Akhtar feels he should have 'let' Sachin Tendulkar hit more sixes and here is why

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER