Sachin Tendulkar's Haircut Post: Danielle Wyatt Takes Comical Dig At Arjun Tendulkar

'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar has been at home during the India lockdown like most other people. During this time, in typical fashion, Sachin Tendulkar has tried to raise the awareness around COVID-19 by posting videos on social media. The Master Blaster also made a reported donation of ₹50 lakh last month towards fighting COVID-19. Now, Sachin Tendulkar has impressed his fans by giving himself a haircut during the India lockdown.

Sachin Tendulkar gives himself a haircut, Danielle Wyatt takes a dig at Arjun Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar recently posted a video to his social media where he was seen giving himself a haircut. Tendulkar posted a set of photos which showed him giving himself a snip without the presence of popular hairstylist Aalim Hakim. Here are the photos of the latest Sachin Tendulkar haircut.

While many fans lauded Tendulkar's new look, a comment which stood out was from England Women's cricketer Danielle Wyatt. Wyatt playfully called out Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar and asked him why he did not help his father with the haircut. Young Arjun Tendulkar, who plays as an all-rounder, has called Wyatt his favourite women's cricketer in the past.

The two are known to share a great friendship off the field. The junior Tendulkar had shared a picture with the 28-year-old Wyatt on his Instagram story in 2018. The cricketer had also posted a video of Tendulkar on social media.

Danielle Wyatt cheers Arjun Tendulkar, who's busy at Lord's. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/3u0ykyrFgI — Sai Kishore (@SaiKishore537) August 12, 2018

Danielle Wyatt grabbed headlines in 2014 when she made a tweet asking Indian batsman and future-captain Virat Kohli to marry him.

Kholi marry me!!! — Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) April 4, 2014

28-year-old Wyatt plays for the English team and also plays for the Melbourne Renegades in the WBBL. She made her international debut in 2010.

