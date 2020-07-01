Sachin Tendulkar Recalls 'sweet' 2004 Story Featuring Ex-Pakistan Captain Inzamam-ul-Haq

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar is widely considered as one of the greatest batsmen to have ever graced the game. Apparently, the highly-decorated cricketer is also an avid storyteller as evidenced from his many talk show appearances post his retirement. Similarly, the ‘Master Blaster’ once recalled a story from India’s 2004 tour to Pakistan about their then captain Inzamam-ul-Haq.

Sachin Tendulkar talks about meeting Inzamam-ul-Haq’s son

In June 2018, Sachin Tendulkar, along with his ex-teammate Virender Sehwag, appeared in an episode of Viu India’s What The Duck. During the interaction, the 200-Test veteran spoke about an incident that took place during India’s practice session in Lahore in 2004. Sachin Tendulkar narrated the story by saying that Pakistan’s then captain Inzamam-ul-Haq brought his son to the stadium just so that he could meet the Indian batsman.

When host Vikram Sathaye asked Tendulkar whether Inzamam-ul-Haq really said the words “Yeh ladka mera hai, par fan aapka hai” (translation: He is my kid but your fan), the Indian batsman laughingly admitted to the same. Sachin Tendulkar talked about India-Pakistan cricketing rivalry and praised Inzamam-ul-Haq by saying that it must have taken a lot for the Pakistan captain to enter his opposition’s camp to display such a kind gesture. The legendary Indian batsman said that Inzamam-ul-Haq was always a respectful cricketer and the two shared a good relationship during their playing days despite the perceived hostilities between India and Pakistan on the field.

Sachin Tendulkar talks about Inzamam-ul-Haq’s ‘sweet’ gesture, watch video

Virender Sehwag, on the other hand, narrated a funny incident involving Inzamam-ul-Haq during a Test match at Bangalore in 2005. The attacking right-handed batsman said that he was in good form in that series and scored 201 in one of the innings. During the course of his innings, Virender Sehwag hilariously asked Inzamam-ul-Haq to make a fielding change according to his own liking. Sehwag recalled his advice to then Pakistan captain of bringing up the long-on fielder so that he can hit a six off Danish Kaneria’s bowling.

The Delhi-based cricketer revealed that Inzamam-ul-Haq actually took his advice to which he made full use of by hitting a six. He stated that while the Pakistani captain changed back the field in the very next ball, Danish Kaneria was apparently not happy with the field change that resulted in six runs.

Image credits: Screenshot from Viu India YouTube channel