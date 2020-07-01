Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli Laud Doctors For Their Contribution In Sport And Society

Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar and current captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter to thank the doctors and healthcare workers on the occasion of National Doctors Day on Wednesday. Doctors across India are honoured on July 1 every year for providing relentless service to the society throughout the year.

National Doctors Day: Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar message for doctors

Sachin Tendulkar, in his message on Twitter, asked fans to appreciate the efforts taken by doctors and pray for their safety and well being. Sachin Tendulkar also wrote that the doctors have always acted as a shield during the time of a health crisis and that is why he salutes them for their efforts. The former cricketer claimed in the past that he had 10 surgeries in his 24-year-career, with his tennis elbow injury in the mid-2000s nearly ending it for him. However, with the advice of the likes of the current Mumbai Indians physio Dr. Nitin Patel and others in the UK, he was able to come out of it eventually and gain his form. Here's Sachin Tendulkar's tweet -

On #DoctorsDay, let us all appreciate the 24/7 selfless efforts of our frontline doctors and pray for their safety & well being. 🙏🏼

They have always been our shield and refuge in any health crisis.



My salute to all the doctors across India & the world. pic.twitter.com/Fa3yUjutLN — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 1, 2020

Virat Kohli, in his tweet, asked fans to celebrate the spirit that doctors and healthcare workers show everyday. While saluting their spirit and dedication, he thanked them for showing their commitment towards helping people. Here is Virat Kohli's tweet -

Not just today but everyday we should celebrate the spirit of our doctors and health care workers. Thank you for your commitment towards helping so many people. I salute your spirit and dedication. #NationalDoctorsDay 🙏🏼 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 1, 2020

National Doctors Day: Rohit Sharma salutes doctors

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma wrote that there are no words to describe the courage doctors have shown in these difficult times. He further wrote that he wants to wish them the best and also asked citizens to follow to the protocols from doctors. Here's the tweet from the Mumbai Indians skipper -

We all know the sacrifices & courage our Doctors have shown in these difficult times.Words can’t describe what their efforts mean to us.I just want to wish them the best. A humble request to all citizens to adhere to their protocols & make it easier for them #NationalDoctorsDay pic.twitter.com/sRShz6OeOD — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 1, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli to have their own street

Recently a report emerged that Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli have streets named after them in Australia with work already commencing in a new real estate project. According to SBS Hindi website, an upcoming housing estate in Melbourne’s western suburb of Rockbank has named all its streets after cricketing legends from around the world. Streets in the Rockbank suburb of Melton City Council have been named after cricketing legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Steve Waugh among others.

As per the report, property developer Varun Sharma has told the media outlet that as soon as they announced street names after cricketers, inquiries doubled. He added that it is a thrill for fans to say that they live at an Australian street called Kohli Crescent for example. He also hopes that Virat Kohli visits the place if India travel to Australia in December. India are slated to travel to Australia later this year to play three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests. Cricketing action will resume next month when West Indies tour England for three Test matches.

(IMAGE: PTI)