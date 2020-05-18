Shoaib Akhtar Claims To Have Been 'sad' Over Dismissing Sachin Tendulkar In 2003 WC Clash

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar sensationally claimed on a recent live session on the Helo app that he was sad after denying Sachin Tendulkar a century during the India vs Pakistan match in the 2003 World Cup. Sachin Tendulkar was dominating the Pakistan bowlers in the match before being dismissed on 98 by Shoaib Akhtar with a brutal bouncer. Tendulkar's knock came off just 75 deliveries with 12 fours and a six.

Shoaib Akhtar on dismissing Sachin Tendulkar

The 44-year-old praised Sachin Tendulkar's innings by saying that it was 'special' and he should have completed the century. Shoaib Akhtar further said that he would have loved to see a six off the bouncer he bowled to dismiss him.

While showering praise on Tendulkar, Shoaib Akhtar added that he batted in the toughest era of cricket and If he had to get the chance now, he may hit more than '130,000 runs' and that is why it is not good to make a comparison between him and Virat Kohli. In the 2003 World Cup match, Shoaib Akhtar gave away 72 runs in his quota of 10 overs, only managing to pick up Sachin Tendulkar's wicket as India chased down the target of 274 easily with 6 wickets to spare.

Recently, Shoaib Akhtar had claimed that Sachin Tendulkar's memorable six off him in the 2003 World Cup is the only moment Indian cricket fans remember. Akhtar added that he got the better of the 'Master Blaster' '12-13 times' but all fans can remember is that six over point.

Sachin Tendulkar records

Sachin Tendulkar was considered as one of the greatest players to have played the game and finished his international career by scoring most runs in the Test and ODI formats. Sachin Tendulkar scored a total of 34,347 runs in his career, which include 15,921 runs in 200 Tests and 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs.

His incredible batting also made him the first Indian to score a double hundred in ODIs. His unbeaten 200 off 147 balls against South Africa in Gwalior in 2010 remains the highest score of his ODI career. Some outstanding Sachin Tendulkar records also include making six World Cup appearances, the most any player in the history of cricket.

Shoaib Akhtar records

Shoaib Akhtar was known for his express pace in international cricket and once bowled the fastest ball in the history of cricket. The Shoaib Akhtar fastest ball came against England on 22 February 2003 in a World Cup match at Newlands, Cape Town, South Africa.

His express bowling not only rattled the batsmen but also helped him pick a lot of wickets. In the Test format, Akhtar played 46 matches and picked up 178 wickets at an average of 25.69. In the ODI format, the right-arm pacer picked up 247 wickets in 163 matches at an average of 24.97. He also had 19 wickets in 15 T20Is.

(IMAGE: SHOAIB AKHTAR/ INSTAGRAM)