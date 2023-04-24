Sachin Tendulkar Reveals 'one Of The Best Gifts' He Has Received On His 50th Birthday

On Monday, the Sydney Cricket Ground celebrated Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday by naming gates at the iconic Australian venue after him and West Indies great Brian Lara. The Lara-Tendulkar Gates will now be the entrance for all visiting players to take the field at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The honour was bestowed on the two cricketing legends on Tendulkar's birthday.

Sachin Tendulkar has a special connection with the Sydney Cricket Ground, having scored his first Test century on Australian soil at this venue. The prolific right-handed batsman had an impressive average of 157 from five Test matches played at this picturesque ground. The newly-named gates are a fitting tribute to Tendulkar and Lara, who have both made immense contributions to the game of cricket.

"Such a special honour at one of my favourite grounds in the world. Having my name there along with my good friend Brian Lara is one of the best gifts we could've got. Thank you Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG)," Sachin wrote on Facebook.

"The Sydney Cricket Ground has been my favourite ground away from India. I have had some great memories at the SCG right from my first tour of Australia in 1991-92. It is a great honour to have the gates used by all visiting cricketers to access the field of play at the SCG named after me and my good friend Brian. I would like to thank the team at the SCG and Cricket Australia for this kind gesture. I look forward to visiting the SCG soon," Tendulkar said.

Here's what Brian Lara said after being honoured by SCG

The gates were unveiled on Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday, but they also mark 30 years since Lara's memorable innings of 277 against Australia at the SCG in 1993. Lara was understandably delighted to receive this honour, which recognizes his outstanding contributions to the sport of cricket. His 277 at the SCG is widely regarded as one of the greatest innings in cricket history, and the fact that it took place at this very venue makes the honour even more significant.

"I'm deeply honoured to be recognised at the Sydney Cricket Ground, as I'm sure Sachin is. The ground holds many special memories for me and my family and I always enjoy visiting whenever I'm in Australia," Lara said.

Image: Instagram/SachinTendulkar