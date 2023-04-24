While the world of cricket is all indulged in celebrating the 50th birth-anniversary of Sachin Tendulkar today, the world of wrestling entertainment has reportedly joined in. One of WWE's biggest-ever superstars and the creative head of the company. Paul Michael Levesque aka Triple H has shared a special birthday message for Sachin on social media. Greeting Tendulkar in the brief video, Triple H cut out a WWE-esque promo.

Sachin Tendulkar is indeed one of the most famous personalities in the world, as wishes from around the world, from different individuals across different sports and sectors have been piling up since morning. One of the topmost names wishing Sachin Tendulkar includes WWE's Triple H. For the hardcore WWE fans present around the globe Triple H is a renowned name, however, cricket fans, who might have read his name for the first time, take note that Triple H is a talisman of his sport-WWE. Same as Virat Kohli is for cricket, as per fans.

Tea time: 50 Not Out! pic.twitter.com/WzfK88EZcN — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 24, 2023

WWE Legend Triple H Wishes Sachin Tendulkar on His Birthday

In a video released by Sony Sports Network, the official broadcaster of WWE in India, Triple H could be seen addressing Sachin Tendulkar and sending out a message in a style that resonates with his sport. Sony posted the video on its official Twitter handle. Watch Triple H dedicating a special message to the "GOD of Indian cricket".

“Sachin, the master blaster, my friend! On behalf of all the WWE Universe, happy 50th birthday! Another incredible milestone. You have inspired generations across the world on and off the Cricket field. Encouraging fans to believe in the impossible, which is everything we believe and stand for at WWE. We are wishing you all the best. Happy Birthday, Sachin!," Triple H said.

Other Wishes from Well-Known Personalities and Handles

A plethora of wishes have been dropped. But to shortlist the same, here are a special video posts from Ravi Shastri, Harsha Bhogle and ICC.

Happy Birthday, Big Boss!



A half century in life. Add the 100 in your profession at the highest level. 150 batting and how. Awesome. Wishing you a wonderful celebration and an amazing year. God bless @sachin_rt #SachinTendulkar 🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/CAs9TqhEh9 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 24, 2023

And this. #SachinTendulkar was the sun that shone on the cricket world. And some of us, his chroniclers, were fortunate to have some of that light shine on us. He truly was a great habit. pic.twitter.com/J7R9ouel2L — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 24, 2023

Another half-century for Sachin Tendulkar 😁



A legend of cricket through the years ⭐#50forSachin pic.twitter.com/e5mG2MQfTo — ICC (@ICC) April 24, 2023

Since it is Sachin Tendulkar's birthday, therefore, wishes are certain to pour in. Let us know what do you have to say about Sachin Tendulkar. What do you think is his best knock?