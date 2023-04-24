'The Sun That Shone On The Cricket World': Sachin Tendulkar Celebrates 50th Birthday

India legend Sachin Tendulkar today is celebrating his 50th birthday and is also getting best wishes from his fans and also from the people from the cricketing fraternity. Sachin is currently part of the Mumbai Indians dugout in the Indian Premier League and is playing the role of a mentor to them.

Former Indian cricketers like Ravi Shastri, Virender Sehwag, and Suresh Raina poured wishes on Sachin Tendulkar on his birthday. Indian Premier League teams like Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Chennai Super Kings have also wished for the same on their special day.

Cricketing fraternity pours wishes on Sachin Tendulkar on his 50th birthday

Ever-present Sachin Tendulkar 👏



On his 50th birthday, enjoy 10 iconic moments from the Little Master at ICC events 🏏#50forSachinhttps://t.co/5jeqallP3L

6⃣6⃣4⃣ intl. matches 👍

3⃣4⃣3⃣5⃣7⃣ intl. runs 🙌

2⃣0⃣1⃣ intl. wickets 👌

The only cricketer to score 💯 intl. hundreds 🔝

The 2⃣0⃣1⃣1⃣ World Cup-winner 🏆



Here's wishing the legendary and ever-so-inspirational @sachin_rt a very happy 5⃣0⃣th birthday 🎂 👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/iyP0CfjTva — BCCI (@BCCI) April 24, 2023

— ICC (@ICC) April 24, 2023 And this. #SachinTendulkar was the sun that shone on the cricket world. And some of us, his chroniclers, were fortunate to have some of that light shine on us. He truly was a great habit. pic.twitter.com/J7R9ouel2L

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 24, 2023

Happy Birthday, Big Boss!



A half century in life. Add the 100 in your profession at the highest level. 150 batting and how. Awesome. Wishing you a wonderful celebration and an amazing year. God bless @sachin_rt #SachinTendulkar 🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/CAs9TqhEh9 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 24, 2023

Happy 50th birthday @sachin_rt paji! Your passion, skill, and dedication to the game have inspired us all. It's been an honor to play alongside you and learn from you. Wishing you health, happiness, and many more years of greatness! #Sachin50 #CricketLegend… pic.twitter.com/aiEfd5GFrx — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 24, 2023

Maidaan par jo aapne kaha , uska ulta hi kiya, toh aaj aapke iconic 50th birthday par toh aapko Shirshasana karke wish karna hi tha.



Wish you a very happy birthday @sachin_rt Paaji , aap jiyo hazaaron saal , Saal ke din ho ek crore. #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/awvckIAqc9 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 23, 2023

The chant that reverberates the emotion of every Indian cricket fan! Super birthday Sachin, We #Yellove you ♾️ #HappyBirthdaySachin 💛 @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/8o3cTDxme2 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 24, 2023

Sachin Tendulkar birthday

Coming back to Sachin Tendulkar's legacy in international cricket, he doesn't need any introduction to what he has done for world cricket and his performances are remembered by people from all over the world. Sachin is the only player to score 100 international centuries across all formats. Tendulkar has carried a load of Indian cricket on his shoulders for 24 years and also has made over 30000 runs in all formats.