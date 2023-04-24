Last Updated:

'The Sun That Shone On The Cricket World': Sachin Tendulkar Celebrates 50th Birthday

As India cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar today is celebrating his 50th birthday, cricketing fraternity have poured their wishes for the same.

Cricket News
 
| Written By
Saksham nagar
Sachin Tendulkar

Image: BCCI and ICC, BCCI, Virender Sehwag and Mumbai Indians/Twitter


India legend Sachin Tendulkar today is celebrating his 50th birthday and is also getting best wishes from his fans and also from the people from the cricketing fraternity. Sachin is currently part of the Mumbai Indians dugout in the Indian Premier League and is playing the role of a mentor to them. 

Former Indian cricketers like Ravi Shastri, Virender Sehwag, and Suresh Raina poured wishes on Sachin Tendulkar on his birthday. Indian Premier League teams like Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Chennai Super Kings have also wished for the same on their special day. 

Cricketing fraternity pours wishes on Sachin Tendulkar on his 50th birthday 

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com