Nasser Hussain Says The Cricket Fans Will Be At Loss If MS Dhoni Is Pushed Into Retirement

Nasser Hussain has been one of the best captains to have led the England team and has recently urged the passionate cricket fans not to push former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni into retirement. Dhoni is arguably the best Indian captain of all time and to date remains the only captain to have won all the major ICC trophies which include the ICC World T20 2007, ICC Test mace in 2009, ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 & ICC Champions Trophy 2013. In addition to all these, MSD has also led India to Asia Cup triumphs in 2010 and 2016 (T20I format) respectively.

'Once in a generation': Nasser Hussain

During a recent interaction on a cricket segment which is hosted by the official broadcasters of the IPL, Nasser Hussain reckoned that MS Dhoni is still good enough to get into the Indian side. He then mentioned that what he has seen Dhoni, he still thinks that the veteran stumper has a huge amount to offer to Indian cricket. Meanwhile, Hussain also highlighted one of Dhoni's failures in the 2019 World Cup (run chase against England) but in general, Mahi is still a really good talent.

The former English skipper also warned the fans to be careful what they wish for by saying that once MSD is gone, there is no chance of getting him back. The ex-number three batsman also added that are some legends of the game who are once in a generation cricketers and the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper should not be pushed into retirement early. The cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst further added that only the former Indian skipper himself knows his mental state and in the end selectors select.

MS Dhoni & IPL 2020

Coming back to Dhoni, he was all set to lead the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 tournament opener against the defending champions at the Wankhede Stadium which was originally supposed to get underway on March 29 but has been tentatively postponed to April 15 due to coronavirus fear. Should the 13th edition of the IPL take place, then MSD will be hoping to lead the 'Yellow Army' to their fourth IPL title.

At the same time, Mahi will also be seen on the cricket field for the first time after that heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final loss at the hands of New Zealand in July last year. Ever since that contest, the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper has not donned the Indian jersey and has also been on a sabbatical from the game.

