Nasser Hussain Not Amused After Video Resurfaces Of Shane Warne Dismissing Him 13 Times

England vs Australia cricket contests over the years have been highly competitive affairs and have been marred with their fair share of controversies. Cricketers from both countries are known to get spurred on for great performances considering the rivalry and the cost of what is at stake. Legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne was one such cricketer, who found tremendous success against England with former England captain Nasser Hussain being one of the batsmen to be called Warne's 'bunny'.

Shane Warne Baggy Green: Old video of Shane Warne dismissing Nasser Hussain 13 times goes viral

With the coronavirus lockdown in full effect, cricket fans across the globe have time and again unearthed footage from the archives to keep themselves entertained. Amongst the latest archive videos to go viral on social media is Australia's leading wicket-taker Shane Warne dismissing former England captain Nasser Hussain when the duo collided during their respective playing careers from 1993 to 2002. The video features all 13 Nasser Hussain dismissals to his Aussie counterpart. The video, in fact, caught the attention of the cricketer-turned commentator, who seemingly had an irked retort in store.

Thanks Harry 👍 — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) April 21, 2020

Shane Warne Baggy Green: WATCH all 13 times when Shane Warne dismissed Nasser Hussain

Shane Warne vs Nasser Hussain.



1993 to 2002.



All 13 dismissals. Some cracking cricket on display here!@ShaneWarne @nassercricket



Full length video on YouTube

👇🏻https://t.co/wooanoZEME



Short video for Twitter

👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/y5FAfUrvQE — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) April 21, 2020

Shane Warne Baggy Green: Aussie legend, Nasser Hussain take the #TwoPointSixChallenge

Shane Warne had made headlines when he auctioned his Baggy Green cap in a bid to raise funds for the victims of the Australian bushfires. The Shane Warne Baggy Green was sold for more than $1 million in a fundraiser and all proceeds were donated to the bushfire victims. On Tuesday, Warne took The #TwoPointSix Challenge and balanced a cricket ball on his racquet nominating former Chelsea and AC Milan striker Andriy Shevchenko, Ross Desmond and Rich Lewis.

Nasser Hussain also took the challenge, having been nominated by Kevin Pietersen and he can be seen balancing the ball on the edge off his bat before hitting the 26th one away.

I’ve done the #RSF26challenge and donated to

I've done the #RSF26challenge and donated to the brilliant @RuthStraussFdn via https://t.co/PaL7RtQIOv. I nominate @RossDesmond Ric Lewis & Andriy Shevchenko to have a go! Help save the uk's charities #twopointsixchallenge pic.twitter.com/t9fBpfYGmb — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) April 21, 2020

