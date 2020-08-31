Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Moment When MS Dhoni Did Not Allow Him To Join Indian Team Huddle

Former Indian captain and batting icon Sachin Tendulkar served Indian cricket between the years 1989 and 2013. During the aforementioned time period, the ‘Master Blaster’ shattered several major Test and ODI batting records, won several matches for the national side, became part of the No.1 Test team in the world and lifted the 2011 World Cup in front of his home crowd. The cricketer deservingly received a fitting farewell when he played his last Test match at the Wankhede Stadium between November 13 and 16 in 2013.

Sachin Tendulkar recalls being sidelined by captain MS Dhoni in farewell Test match

In May 2018, Sachin Tendulkar interacted with Gaurav Kapur on Oaktree Sports’ Show Breakfast with Champions. During the interaction, the 200-Test veteran recalled memories of his farewell Test match in Mumbai and revealed how he was sidelined by his then captain MS Dhoni. India were facing the visiting West Indies team in the match and according to Sachin Tendulkar, skipper MS Dhoni arranged a team huddle without him when the ninth West Indian wicket fell during the closing stages of the contest.

Sachin Tendulkar further revealed that when he asked MS Dhoni why he cannot be a part of the team huddle, the then Indian skipper did not tell him the reason, which made him realise that they were planning something special for him. The legendary cricketer then went back to his usual fielding position while the rest of his teammates continued their planning. As soon as the final West Indies wicket fell in the match, Sachin Tendulkar was carried around the ground by several of his teammates on their shoulders. The bonding with the players was then followed by an emotional speech by him at the presentation ceremony.

Sachin Tendulkar recalls final moments of his farewell Test, watch video

Sachin Tendulkar stats in international cricket

The Sachin Tendulkar stats in international cricket comprises of some staggering numbers. With 34,357 international runs, the 2011 World Cup-winner is the leading run-getter across all international formats. The ‘God of Cricket’ has also registered 100 international tons and is currently 29 ahead of second-placed Ricky Ponting (71) in terms of numbers of centuries scored.

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni in CSK

Sachin Tendulkar’s career aside, former Indian captain MS Dhoni is now slated to represent the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. His return to the field as CSK captain remains one of the most talked-about aspects of the tournament. The IPL 2020 season is scheduled to commence from September 19 onwards in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

