MS Dhoni's LAST Activity Before Announcing Retirement Revealed By CSK Supporter

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, August 15. The legendary wicketkeeper-batsman confirmed the same through an Instagram post by sharing a 4-minute video that chronicles his journey with Indian cricket. Apparently, before dropping the message that took the entire cricketing fraternity by storm, MS Dhoni was doing what he loves.

MS Dhoni retirement: Cricketer prepares himself for IPL 2020

MS Dhoni is currently slated to reprise his captaincy role for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise in the much-awaited Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. In a bid to prepare himself for the upcoming T20 challenge in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the cricketer is at CSK’s home ground M. A. Chidambaram Stadium for training sessions. He arrived in the city a day prior to announcing his retirement from the international level of the game.

Apparently, a Twitter user shared some images of MS Dhoni when the cricketer was involved in a net session. The captured images in contention are claimed to be from just a few hours before he made the retirement announcement.

MS Dhoni retirement: Cricketer grinds it out at Chepauk

Meanwhile...MS Dhoni practising at the Chepauk stadium this evening hours before he made his announcement on international retirement #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/Z2oBTKY17q — Poornima Murali (@nimumurali) August 15, 2020

MS Dhoni retirement: Cricketer’s return to IPL 2020 from sabbatical

MS Dhoni’s appearance as CSK captain in IPL 2020 will also mark his return to competitive cricket for the first time since July 2019, when he took field for India in the 2019 World Cup in England. He has been part of the CSK line-up since the inaugural edition of the tournament and even during the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, the franchise retained the cricketer for ₹15 crore (US$2.1 million). The IPL 2020 season is scheduled to commence on September 19.

MS Dhoni stats in international cricket

The MS Dhoni stats in international cricket compose some staggering and record-breaking numbers. During his 15-year international journey, the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman represented the national side in 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is. Across all formats, he racked up 17,266 runs. On the wicketkeeping front, he is currently the third most successful wicketkeeper of all time with 829 dismissals. Additionally, as a captain of the Indian cricket team, MS Dhoni is the only skipper in the world to have led his side to success in all major ICC events.

Image credits: BCCI Twitter