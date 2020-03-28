Sachin Tendulkar Or Virat Kohli, Who Is The Better Batsman? Wasim Jaffer Answers

Wasim Jaffer bid adieu to all forms of cricket earlier this month after an illustrious career. Meanwhile, the sporting events have either been cancelled or postponed due to the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19, which has now killed more than 28,700 people worldwide. While many cricketers are coming up with the Q&A sessions on social media, even Jaffer has decided to do the same as well.

'On a serious note...': Wasim Jaffer

During a recent Q&A session with the fans on social media, a passionate cricket fan had asked the former Test batsman who he reckoned was the best between 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar and 'Chasemaster' Virat Kohli to which he replied by saying that on a serious note, both the batting megastars are from different eras and that both of them are great in their era.

On a serious note, different eras. Both are great in their era. https://t.co/WXpnlAFmlk pic.twitter.com/yPmx2u54kb — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 28, 2020

Even the fans had a gala time as well and some of them also came forward to laud the veteran cricketer for his good sense of humour. Among them, was Mumbai Indians middle-order batsman and the captain of the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team Surya Kumar Yadav.

😂😂😂 — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) March 28, 2020

After cricket pitch, @WasimJaffer14 is on fire on Twitter Pitch!!!😂😜 — 100rab (@BatwadaSaurabh) March 28, 2020

Sir you are great at meme game too... 😂 pic.twitter.com/jVh85fUApC — Shyam Choudhary (@shyaam347) March 28, 2020

Hhhaaaaa awsome reply Jaffer bhai!!!!! — AK (@kumar_ak) March 28, 2020

Wasim Jaffer on India’s Test form under Virat Kohli

While speaking with a leading Indian daily, Wasim Jaffer said that he was “very disappointed” with India’s Test performance in the New Zealand tour where Virat Kohli’s own batting form turned out to be one of the decisive factors in the series. The Ranji Trophy veteran also added that a No. 1 side like India should not be beaten like this away from home and cited the examples of previous Australian and West Indies teams who used to win in all conditions during their peak periods. While Wasim Jaffer hailed the Indian win in Australia during the 2018-19 tour, he emphasised on the importance of winning against other challenging countries like England, South Africa, and New Zealand.

