South Africa 'Furious' With Australia's Tour Withdrawal, ICC Asked To Intervene For Truce

Cricket South Africa is seemingly not pleased after Cricket Australia decided to postpone their tour at the ninth hour. The South African cricket board has also gone ahead and written to the International Cricket Council (ICC) after the incident. The proposed tour was postponed after Cricket Australia decided against having the matches in the country due to the second wave of coronavirus in South Africa.

Cricket South Africa seek ICC's help after Australia fiasco

Tim Paine & Co. were scheduled to play three Test matches in South Africa, however, due to the COVID-19 situation in the region, the board was apprehensive of letting their players travel to the country for the matches. In an attempt to save the series, they offered to host the matches in Australia, but Cricket South Africa chose to decline the proposal. Cricket South Africa has addressed the same issue in their letter to the ICC.

They have mentioned how they will have to deal with substantial financial losses because of the postponement of the Test series. According to ESPNcricinfo, Stavros Nicolaou, the chairman of CSA's interim board believes that ICC must acknowledge the financial consequences that less wealthy cricketing nations have to occur post such an incident. The development has also had a significant impact on the ICC World Test Championship standings. The Tim Paine-led side's chances look bleak, as their qualification relies on the result of the India vs England Test series.

ICC World Test Championship standings: England climb to the top

A huge win over India in the first Test has propelled England to the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings 👀#WTC21 pic.twitter.com/8AaC8XMrjr — ICC (@ICC) February 9, 2021

Pakistan vs South Africa 2021

The South African team is currently in Pakistan for an away tour. The visitors failed to put up a strong show in both their Test matches and were ultimately beaten by the Pakistan team in both the fixtures. South Africa still have a chance to redeem themselves by performing better in their upcoming three-match T20I series against Pakistan.

IPL 2021: Cricket Australia to provide NOCs to players on case-by-case basis

Cricket Australia recently stated that they will be granting No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to their players for IPL 2021 participation only on a “case-by-case” basis. Interim CEO Nick Hockley confirmed the same while speaking with the Sydney Morning Herald. Hockley added that they will be considering each of their players on several merits before handing them NOCs for IPL visits to India.

