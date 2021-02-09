Wasim Jaffer Says India Will Turn The Tables On England After Humiliating Loss In 1st Test

Former Test opener Wasim Jaffer ha urged the die-hard Indian cricket fans not to lose hearts after tasting bitter defeat at the hands of a spirited England team in the first Test match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Chasing a mammoth total of 420, the Indian batsmen barring opener Subman Gill (50), and, skipper Virat Kohli (72) could not offer much resistance as the hosts were bundled out for a paltry 192.

'Don't lose heart Indian fans': Wasim Jaffer

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Jaffer requested all the Indian cricket fans to not lose hope. Giving further clarification on the same, the former Mumbai skipper cited the example of Team India's remarkable comeback in the four-match Test series against Australia Down Under where they registered a historic 2-1 win after a humiliating loss in the series-opener at the Adelaide Oval that was played under lights.

Giving another example, the ex-Ranji Trophy winner mentioned that last time the Indian team lost the first test of a home series, they ended up winning the series.

Jaffer is referring to the 2016/17 home series where Australia ended up drawing first blood against the then top-ranked Test side on a rank-turner in Pune. However, Virat Kohli & Co. showed great courage and determination to register a famous win in the next Test match that was played in Bangalore. Meanwhile, the third Test in Ranchi ended in a stalemate and the hosts sealed the four-match series 2-1 by having the last laugh in the decider at Dharamsala.

Don't lose heart Indian fans.

Last time India lost first test of a series, they won the series.

Last time India lost first test of a home series, they won the series 😉#INDvsENG — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 9, 2021

The second Test match will also be played at the Chepauk Stadium from February 13-17 and India will be looking to put this loss behind and come out all guns blazing to stay alive in the four-match series.

READ: Harsha Bhogle Confident Of India Staging A Comeback Despite Bitter Defeat In 1st Test

England draw first blood

India were comprehensively beaten by 227 runs by England in the first of the four-match Test series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday after they were bundled out for a paltry 192 chasing a mammoth target of 420 as skipper Virat Kohli top-scored for the hosts with 72.

READ: Ravindra Jadeja Takes MS Dhoni Cue To Announce 12th Anniversary In International Cricket

England had everything going their way right from the toss to the end of the match. After opting to bat first, England posted a mammoth 578 riding on the back of a sensational double ton by Joe Root. In response, India were bowled out for 337, thus conceding a massive 241-run lead.

Joe Root & Co. decided against enforcing follow-on as they scored 178 and set India a target of 420. The Virat Kohli-led side was never really in the chase as they kept losing wickets regularly and were eventually dismissed for 192, thus handing the visitors a comprehensive win.

READ: Ian Bell Lauds James Anderson After His Reverse Swing Deflates India In Chennai Test

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.