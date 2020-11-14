Sachin Tendulkar Shares An Endearing Message On The Occasion Of Diwali

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar came forward to wish everyone on the occasion of Diwali as India celebrates the 'Festival of Lights' on Saturday. Sachin in the festive mood extended his greetings to one and all.

'Source of joy & light': Sachin Tendulkar

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Master Blaster urged everyone to be the source of joy and light in someone's life on this auspicious day. At the same time, the Little Master had also posted a few images of him lighting the lamps supposedly at his residence. Take a look.

आप सभी को दीपावली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। 🪔

May you be the source of joy & light in someone's life today. Happy Diwali! pic.twitter.com/HdRhu6nZko — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 14, 2020

Apart from Tendulkar, even his juniors as well as 2011 World Cup-winning team-mates Suresh Raina and the current Indian skipper Virat Kohli had also extended their Diwali greetings on social media.

'Special Diwali wishes': Suresh Raina

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Raina posted a video of members of the Indian Army who have assembled together supposedly at the camp. The southpaw then dedicated the video to the brave hearts who are away from their families and are standing tall in all odd situations to guard the citizens of India. The veteran middle-order batsman concluded by hoping that the 'Festival of Lights' would bring more strength and happiness in their lives.

Sending special Diwali wishes to our soldiers who are away from their families & standing tall in all odd situations to guard us. May this Diwali bring you all lot more strength & happiness. @adgpi #Respect #JaiHind #HappyDiwali2020 pic.twitter.com/Njd8eOaDYW — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 14, 2020



Virat Kohli urged everyone not to burst crackers in order to protect the environment and instead requested one and all to have fun at home with their loved ones with a simple Diya and sweets on this auspicious occasion.

Diwali: 'The Festival of Lights'

On this day, people across the country celebrate the festival by decorating their houses, exchanging sweets and pleasantries, offering prayers, and remembering the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

