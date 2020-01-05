Sachin Tendulkar Slams Idea Of 4-day Tests; Says Should Not Tinker With The Purest Format

As ICC's proposal of changing the original Test format to four-day tests has been doing rounds, several players and even former cricketers have voiced their opinions with some in favour of and some against the idea. Recently, batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, also voiced his opinion against tweaking the 'purest format of the game.'

'Would it be fair?'

In an interview with a leading news daily, Sachin Tendulkar opined that spinners look forward to bowling with the scuffed bowl and taking advantage of the roughs created on the wicket on the fifth day which is a part of Test cricket and questioned if it would be fair to take that advantage away from spinners.

Tendulkar stated, "There are several formats of the game including T20, ODIs, T10 and even 100-ball cricket. Test is the purest form of cricket and it should not be tinkered with." Furthermore, he added, "The ICC, in my view, should focus on providing quality playing surfaces. Let the ball do things - spin, seam, swing and bounce. It will automatically liven-up the game. It will also throw up more results. Currently, there are far too many dead games."

Kohli & Kapil Dev slam four-day tests

Indian captain Virat Kohli on Saturday strongly opposed the "four-day Test" proposed by the ICC as he is not in favour of any alterations which hurts the sanctity of the traditional five-day format. "According to me, it should not be altered. As I said, the day-night is another step towards commercialising Test cricket and you know, creating excitement around it, but it can't be tinkered with too much. I don't believe so," Kohli, told mediapersons on the eve of first T20 against Sri Lanka.

Kapil Dev also slammed the idea of four-day tests which has been doing rounds and labelled it 'Horrible!' He added that five-day cricket is a tradition and you have to keep these traditions alive. Furthermore, Dev opined Test cricket should remain like it is because that is how it all started and also said that it is more important to think how to garner more crowd than tinker with the format of the game.

