Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly Made My India Debut Unforgettable: Parthiv Patel

Gujarat cricket captain Parthiv Patel is a seasoned campaigner, having made his India debut way back in 2002. Parthiv Patel became the youngest wicketkeeper to play for his country in Tests at 17 years and 153 days, surpassing Pakistan’s Haneef Mohammed (17 years and 300 days). Parthiv Patel, who has been playing cricket at the highest level for 18 years, hasn't been able to cement his place in the Indian team though.

Parthiv Patel gives details about India debut, credits Sachin Tendulkar for instilling confidence in him

Parthiv Patel was drafted into the Indian team even before he made his Ranji Trophy debut. He held his place in the Indian team for two years but a poor showing with the gloves and MS Dhoni's emergence, led to his axing from the Indian team. Recently, Parthiv Patel opened up on how Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly made his debut memorable.

While speaking to Rediff.com, Parthiv Patel was asked about the moment he made his debut for Indian alongside some of the biggest Indian names. Parthiv Patel replied saying that he was full of confidence but at the same time he was also a little nervous because he had finally achieved the dream of playing for his country. He added that he felt honoured that he could play for India at the age of 17.

Parthiv Patel further said that he still remembers the moment when Sourav Ganguly presented him the India cap and that is a moment he can't forget for the rest of his life. The RCB star also spoke about his debut Test against England in Nottingham where he showed immense character and battled it out for nearly an hour-and-a-half against England's pace attack to help India escape with a draw. Parthiv Patel said that it was a great feeling to play a crucial part in helping the team draw the Test.

The 35-year old added that Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly had scored 90-odd runs and Rahul Dravid also scored a lot, but playing his part by seeing out the last session to achieve the draw was special. He revealed when he finished his innings and got back into the dressing room, Sachin Tendulkar came up to him and said that he showed great temperament because he was under a lot of pressure and there was a lot of crowd, lauding him for showing immense spirit at such a young age.

Parthiv Patel further said that those words are still fresh in his mind. He added that he cannot forget these words which came from someone like Sachin Tendulkar. He also said that it was a big encouragement for him then, which gave him a lot of confidence.

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER