Parthiv Patel Opens Up On Competition With MS Dhoni For 2007-08 Australia Tour Spot

Gujarat cricket captain Parthiv Patel is a seasoned campaigner, having made his India debut way back in 2002. Parthiv Patel became the youngest wicketkeeper to play for his country in Tests at 17 years and 153 days, surpassing Pakistan’s Haneef Mohammed (17 years and 300 days). Parthiv Patel, who has been playing cricket at the highest level for 18 years, hasn't been able to cement his place in the Indian team though.

Parthiv Patel expresses disappointment after being snubbed by selectors for 2007-08 tour 'Down Under'

Now, Parthiv Patel has revealed that he was immensely disappointed when he was left out of the Indian squad for the 2007-08 Australia tour. Parthiv Patel also said that he knew he was fighting for his spot as the second wicketkeeper-batsman but was disappointed after not being selected for the tour 'Down Under'.

Parthiv Patel was in an Instagram live session with former India pacer RP Singh recently. Parthiv Patel said it is important to be in the right place at the right time. He added that when the team got selected for the Australia tour in 2008, he was competing for the second wicket-keeper slot as MS Dhoni had consolidated his place as the team's first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman.

Parthiv Patel also shed some light on his conversation with then then selector Dilip Vengsarkar. Parthiv Patel also revealed that Vengsarkar, who was the chairman of selectors, then called him and said he had been performing well. Vengsarkar further told him to keep at it and then later made a U-turn by not selecting him to play in Australia.

Patel concluded that at the time, he used to think of giving his best in every match he plays as he knew the reality that the skipper of the side is a wicketkeeper himself, so he cannot be selected in the squad as India's first choice keeper.

IMAGE COURTESY: PARTHIV PATEL TWITTER