MS Dhoni Made Opportunities Count, I Wasn't 'unlucky' To Play In His Era: Parthiv Patel

Out-of-favour cricketer Parthiv Patel made his international debut in 2002 at the age of 17. While he was considered as India’s first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman for a while during the early 2000s, the cricketer got replaced by MS Dhoni when the latter made his debut in late 2004. As of now, Parthiv Patel last represented India in a Test match in 2018 and last donned the ‘Men in Blue’ jersey, which was way back in 2012.

Parthiv Patel hails MS Dhoni, downplays luck factor

In an appearance for Fever Network’s initiative 100 Hours 100 Stars video, Parthiv Patel hailed veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni by saying that the latter grabbed his opportunities in a better way. 35-year old Parthiv Patel also said that he does not consider himself “unlucky” because he also received the same opportunities before MS Dhoni received them at the big stage. During the interaction, Patel admitted that MS Dhoni was inducted into the team because he was dropped from the side due to a few poor series.

Parthiv Patel also further praised MS Dhoni by saying that whatever the veteran has achieved in his career is “very, very special”. He also downplayed people’s notion that Parthiv Patel “was born in the wrong era”. He believes it was simply a matter of grabbing opportunities with both hands during the start of their respective careers.

Parthiv Patel and MS Dhoni in IPL for CSK

Interestingly, Parthiv Patel was part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad for the first three editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), i.e. 2008 to 2010. The franchise was helmed by MS Dhoni, who will continue to assume his role in the now-postponed IPL 2020 season as well. Parthiv Patel was part of the victorious CSK squad when MS Dhoni famously led them to IPL title in 2010.

Parthiv Patel recollects Sourav Ganguly’s advice

On April 22, Parthiv Patel appeared on a YouTube show ‘Cow Corner Chronicles’ where he recalled an advice given to him by former India captain Sourav Ganguly. He said that he once bumped into Ganguly at an airport where the latter advised him to get everybody’s attention by scoring more runs and by winning more trophies for his Gujarat team in the Ranji Trophy. Parthiv Patel later added that because of Sourav Ganguly’s advice, he has “still not given up hopes” of making a return into the Indian team.

IPL 2020: Parthiv Patel in RCB

During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, Parthiv Patel became one of the 13 cricketers to be retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise for IPL 2020 season. The franchise retained the cricketer for US$223,485 (₹1.7 crore). The wicketkeeper has been part of the Virat Kohli-led RCB side since IPL 2018.

