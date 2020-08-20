Sachin Tendulkar's Stunning One-handed Grab On Long-on Boundary In 2004 Pak ODI: Watch

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time. Such was the aura of his batsmanship that his talents in other aspects of the game were often overshadowed by his captivating magic with the bat. The right-handed batsman was also a useful commodity for his captain with his leg breaks. Additionally, Sachin Tendulkar was an agile fielder who performed some fielding spectacles during his playing days.

A throwback to Sachin Tendulkar’s one-handed snare to send back Inzamam-ul-Haq

Indian team toured Pakistan in 2004 under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly for five ODIs and three Tests. During the ODI leg of the tour, the arch-rivals were pitted against each other at the Gaddafi Stadium on March 24 for a series-deciding fifth match. Pakistan, chasing a stiff target of 294 to take home the series honours, crumbled to 58-4 at one stage.

Pakistan’s captain and in-form batsman at the time, Inzamam-ul-Haq stretched his side’s score to 87. Batting at 38 himself, he stepped out of the crease to hit former Indian spinner Murali Kartik in an attempt to hit a six. However, Sachin Tendulkar, stationed at long-on, performed a balancing act at the boundary while taking a running catch. His grab sent a well-settled Inzamam-ul-Haq packing back to the pavilion and further dented Pakistan’s chances of making a comeback into the game. India eventually won the contest by 40 runs and took home the series laurels by a 3-2 margin.

Sachin Tendulkar’s running catch at the boundary to dismiss Inzamam-ul-Haq back in 2004

Proud To Remember♥️



Sachin Tendulkar Unbelievable One Handed Catch of Inzamam-ul-Haq in Pakistan 2004.



Series Was 2-2, This Wicket Changed The Match & Series IND Win (3-2)🇮🇳 @CrickeTendulkar @Sachin_rtpic.twitter.com/Jw28Sh6P2n — CrickeTendulkar Sachin🇮🇳Tendulkar FC (@CrickeTendulkar) August 20, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar centuries and overall stats in international cricket

The Sachin Tendulkar centuries tally in international cricket comprises of some staggering numbers. Throughout his 24-year journey with Indian cricket, the ‘Master Blaster’ amassed 100 centuries (51 in Tests and 49 in ODIs). He is the leading century-maker and highest run-aggregator (with 34,357 runs) in international cricket. Apart from Sachin Tendulkar centuries, the cricketer bagged 200 wickets across all his Team India appearances and also added 256 catches in his illustrious career.

Image credits: ICC Twitter