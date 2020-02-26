Sachin Tendulkar Troubled Me More Than Shane Warne In Leg-spin: Inzamam Ul Haq

Former Pakistan captain and current chief selector Inzamam ul Haq has said that India cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar troubled him more as a bowler than the likes of Australian great Shane Warne. During his playing days, Sachin Tendulkar was Team India's go-to bowler to break partnerships if the regular bowlers failed to do so. While Shane Warne has managed to get rid of Inzamam ul Haq five times in his career, Sachin Tendulkar has dismissed Pakistan's great middle-order batsman seven times in his career.

Inzamam ul Haq on Sachin Tendulkar bowling

Inzamam ul Haq, while speaking on his YouTube channel, said that Sachin Tendulkar's bowling abilities were another proof of his genius. He said that Tendulkar was a genius cricketer who could bowl leg-spin, off-spin and medium pace. He said that he faced many great leg-spinners and never had troubles in reading their googlies but it was only Tendulkar who troubled him and got his out many times.

Sachin Tendulkar is the only batsman to score 100 international centuries and Inzamam said that during that era, the concept of scoring many runs wasn't even there. He added that while the great players used to retire with 8000-8500 runs, only Sunil Gavaskar had scored 10,000 runs. Showering more praise towards Sachin Tendulkar, Inzamam ul Haq said that while Tendulkar broke all records of scoring runs, he is waiting to see who will break Tendulkar's record.

Sachin Tendulkar records

There is no doubt that Sachin Tendulkar records are here to stay for a while. Overall, he has scored 34,357 runs in his career from a combined 664 matches which include 200 Tests, 463 ODIs and one T20I. Tendulkar called it a day in 2013 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai after his 200th Test.

